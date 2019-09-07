You are here:
Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso hints at possible return Formula 1 return in 2021

Sports Agence France-Presse Sep 07, 2019 11:48:09 IST

  • Fernando Alonso hinted on Friday he is considering making a return to Formula One.

  • Overhaul of the rules for the 2021 season is the reason behind Alonso's consideration.

  • Alonso added he was apprehensive about commitment to a 22-race F1 calendar if he made a comeback.

Monza: Fernando Alonso hinted on Friday he is considering making a return to Formula One following an overhaul of the rules for the 2021 season.

But the two-time world champion Spaniard, who 'retired' last year after a disappointing spell with McLaren, was enigmatic when asked if he was in contact with any teams.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso hints at possible return Formula 1 return in 2021

File image of Fernando Alonso. AFP

"Let's see," he said, during an interview with Sky Sports F1.

"I need to figure out a couple of different challenges out of Formula One that I need to complete.

"They are not yet finished — like the Indy 500 and some other stuff. So, 2021, with the new regulations... I think it's a good mix that we can find there and maybe a different Formula One than what we see now.

"The reasons why I left last year are still present now with domination of a clear team and the races a little bit too predictable, but in 2021 these things can be changed and maybe it's a good opportunity."

He declined to give details and, when asked if he was talking to any teams about a comeback, smiled and said: "Always." Alonso was in the Monza paddock in his role as an ambassador for McLaren.

Since leaving F1 last year, he has taken part in a variety of motor racing events, winning the World Endurance Championship in June and making a second bid to triumph at the Indianapolis 500.

He said he is now involved in testing in readiness for a possible attempt on the Dakar Rally in January.

He admitted that he was apprehensive about the commitment to a 22-race F1 calendar if he made a comeback.

"Twenty-two races is non-stop," he said.

"It's quite demanding. Let's see... I am getting old!" Alonso, who will turn 39 before a possible return in 2021, said.

