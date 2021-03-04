Two-time champion Kim Clijsters accepts wildcard into WTA Miami Open

Clijsters' comeback was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and she has yet to play in 2021. Miami will mark her first event since her first-round loss in the US Open in September.

Miami: Former world number one Kim Clijsters, twice retired and now the mother of three, has accepted a wild card to play in the Miami Open tennis tournament, organisers said Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Belgian returned to the WTA tour last year after a seven-year absence.

Her comeback was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and she has yet to play in 2021. Miami will mark her first event since her first-round loss in the US Open in September.

Clijsters won the prestigious Miami title in 2005 and 2010, making her most recent appearance there in 2012.

"We are very excited to have Kim returning to Miami," said James Blake, tournament director of the Miami Open men's and women's event that runs from March 22-April 4. "She is a tremendous player and an even better person.

"Plus, it's not often you get the opportunity to see someone who has been inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame compete at an event of this level."

Clijsters won the US Open in 2005, 2009 and 2010, lifting the trophy in Flushing Meadows in 2009 as a wild card after returning from her first retirement.

She also won the Australian Open in 2011.

Winner of 41 singles titles on the WTA tour, Clijsters has also accepted a wild card to compete in Charleston April 5-11.