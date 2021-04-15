Two Serbian second-tier football clubs slapped with fines, points deduction for match-fixing
UEFA last week asked the Serbian Football Association (FSS) to investigate games played in March after large bets were placed on final scores in Europe and Asia.
Belgrade: Two second-tier football clubs in Serbia have been fined and face a points deduction for match fixing, the Balkan country's football governing body said on Thursday.
European football body UEFA last week asked the Serbian Football Association (FSS) to investigate games played in March after large bets were placed on final scores in Europe and Asia.
In a statement, the FSS highlighted games involving GFK Jagodina and Borac 1926, saying the two clubs had "jeopardised and hurt the integrity" of the games they played against Trajal and Zeleznicar respectively.
Jagodina lost 3-0 to Trajal while Borac lost 1-0 to Zeleznicar in matches played in March.
The FSS, which fined Jagodina six million dinars (€51,000, $61,000) and Borac four million dinars, has not released further details of the betting scheme.
Both clubs have also had six points deducted from the current season.
