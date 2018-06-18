England take on Tunisia in their opening Group G match in Volgograd on Monday. For once, there's little hype surrounding England at the World Cup. Come to think of it, how could there be given England hasn't won a World Cup match for nearly eight years?
But there's a building sense of optimism that this young England team could produce some impressive performances in Russia. They have won plaudits for their positive approach in the warm-up games and there's widespread respect for coach Gareth Southgate. That was evident in the low-key way he went about picking his squad. Southgate has made it a priority of winning back the hearts and minds of the country during his time in the job.
Southgate has also sought to fundamentally alter the dynamic with the media in hopes it will alleviate the pressure on his team and translate into fearless performances.
Though teams of the recent past may have had more high-profile names, Southgate has potentially more options at his disposal. The squad, one of the youngest in Russia, is versatile, meaning Southgate can adjust the way his team plays.
Against Tunisia he's likely to play with three at the back — John Stones, Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire — and another line of three, including two wing-backs, in front.
Harry Kane, who has yet to score in tournament football, will spearhead the attack, that's clear. What's more interesting is the combination Southgate opts for around the striker — three from Jesse Lingard, Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford. Whatever Southgate decides, that trident will be primed to sow confusion among the Tunisian ranks.
That attack is why England are widely expected to beat Tunisia, just as they did almost 20 years ago when the teams played their first group match in the World Cup in France.
Tunisia, back in the World Cup after 12 years, have a lot to prove too.
The team, after all, blazed a trail in 1978 by becoming the first team from Africa to win a match at the World Cup. In their three tournaments since, they have yet to notch a second.
Though England are the favorites, Tunisia are likely to present a challenge, especially if conditions remain hot and muggy. Under Nabil Maaloul, Tunisia are well-organized, particularly in defence. Spain can bear witness to that, requiring a late winner in their final friendly game before the World Cup.
The team may have lost arguably their best creative player, Youssef Msakni, to injury, but there are others who can trouble England. Fit-again forward Wahbi Khazri, who has turned in strong performances for French side Rennes, and left-back Ali Maaloul are players to watch.
HT. Tunisia 1-1 England
Take a look at the stats from the first-half
HT! Stat alert!
HT! Tunisia 1-1 England
That was intense, even if England’s intensity dropped off somewhat. It’s been a roller coaster in Volvograd, and there is a lot of gloating on social media - same old England. In truth, they began well and played modern football, which is a victory for the English in itself, but then they were the masters of their own downfall, yet again. Astounding and funny at the same time. More of the same please in the second half.
45+2` Tunisia 1-1 England
Tunisia conceded from a set piece and they have been very vulnerable from corners and free kicks. They are giving too many of those away. African teams, in general, have been undone by set pieces. It’s almost an affliction. Then again, Brazil also conceded from a corner last night, though Miranda was pushed. The Brazilian coach complained afterwards about the VAR and the Brazilians FA will ask for a formal explanation from FIFA. One feels the English will also have their opinion about VAR tonight. The technology isn't much loved in England anyway.
45` Tunisia 1-1 England
Three minutes of added time at the end of the first half.
44` Tunisia 1-1 England
England fans offer a short rendition of ‘God save the Queen.’ Well, indeed, they might need divine intervention. This time Lingard comes agonisingly close, but his little dink kisses the outside of the post. This game is simply wild.
43` Tunisia 1-1 England. The post denies Lingard!
Trippier with a brilliant ball over the top from the right and Lingard times his run perfectly. He gets the deftest of touches to poke the ball past the onrushing Mustapha but the ball brushes the outside of the post. England come agonisingly close to regaining their lead.
42` Tunisia 1-1 England
The ball falls kindly for Lingard who smashes it goalwards 10 yards out but his shot is deflected over for a corner.
41` Tunisia 1-1 England
That was a perfect penalty from Sassi. Textbook. The game has become very frantic and England have only themselves to blame - this sounds like Euro 2016 writing mode. An almighty scramble ensues in front of the Tunisian goalmouth and somehow Stones doesn't score. Dear, oh, dear. England have been the architects of their own downfall here. Southgate looks concerned.
40` Tunisia 1-1 England
39` Tunisia 1-1 England
England should have had a penalty in the previous play as replay show Kane being rugby-tackled by Sassi. VAR's VAR?
38` Tunisia 1-1 England. How did England not score?!
Trippier's deep free-kick from the left is headed downwards by Maguire. Alli flicks it upwards on the bounce and it looks destined to cross the line but is cleared off it. Sterling has a swing at it but can only catch air. The ball pings around the box before Khazri clear.
36` Tunisia 1-1 England
The ref immediately pointed to the spot. He didn't hesitate, very resolute decision and the Tunisians in the stadium exploded. It was silly by Walker and Ben Youssef crashed down to the earth easily. VAR did check, but the decision stands. England had lost some of their early intensity and Tunisia were beginning to see more of the ball. This game feels like every England game we have ever watched. A kit-bag of neuroses, some decent play followed by clumsiness. Plenty of time left of course.
GOAL !
35` Ferjani Sassi scores!
Sassi makes no mistake from the spot as Tunisia draw level. Pickford dived the right way and even got a touch but Sassi's shot was too strong and Tunisia become the first African team to score at the 2018 FIFA World Cup!
PENALTY !
32` Kyle Walker fouls Fakhreddine Ben Youssef!
Walker with an arm to Ben Youssef's face right in front of the referee!
31` Tunisia 0-1 England
Harry Maguire has looked suspect at left-back against Dylan Bronn, who plays his club football at Ghent in Belgium. Tunisia’s best spell of the game so far. Sassi’s attempt from just outside the box is deflected into a corner kick. That said, the Carthage Eagles have been very disappointing, limited in both their play and ambitions.
29` Tunisia 0-1 England
England get a contentious free-kick which is floated in by Trippier. Maguire directs a powerful header at the near post but Mustapha saves.
26` Tunisia 0-1 England
Maguire loses possession in a dangerous position and somehow makes up for it only for Walker to take time to clear the ball allowing Sassi to have a crack at goal. The ball took a touch off Maguire and Tunisia get a corner. Khazri takes it but England clear it.
25` Tunisia 0-1 England
Both Harry Kane and Southgate spoke of how much they wanted to show their qualities to the world. So far, England have delivered. They are no longer pedestrian and clueless, as in many previous tournaments. Panache, pedigree and purpose - it’s all there. Not precisely Guardiola’s pressing, positioning and passing, but a marked improvement for England.
22` Tunisia 0-1 England
Good tracking back from Alli to block Sliti's attempted cross and Tunisia get a corner. Nothing comes of it.
17` Tunisia 0-1 England
Walker spots Trippier's run into the box and feeds him the ball. The Spurs man cuts it back to the penalty spot where two of his clubmates, Kane and Alli were waiting but none of them took the shot. The ball comes to Henderson whose fierce shot is straight at Mustapha in goal. England looking dangerous going forward.
15` Tunisia 0-1 England
Look away Liverpool fans
13` Tunisia 0-1 England
Oh dear. Don't think Mouez Hassen can continue in goal for Tunisia. The keeper looked to have injured his left shoulder during Sterling's chance. He damaged it further trying to save Kane's goal and he is down clutching his shoulder. Ben Mustapha gets ready to come on and Hassen walks off in tears. Terrible shame.
GOAL !
11` Harry Kane opens the scoring for England!
It's an early goal for England and richly deserved so. They carved the Tunisian defence open at will and converted their third major chance. Tunisia's goalkeeper could still parry Stones' header, but Harry Kane was on hand to tap in. The Tottenham striker is off the mark. Remember that he didn't score at Euro 2016. This early goal will settle England's nerves. Tunisia will have to rethink their approach. Southgate's team are very much in the driving seat.
9` Tunisia 0-0 England
Time for the Africans to attack but they can't penetrate the English defence.
5` Tunisia 0-0 England
Very sloppy defending by Tunisia and Jesse Lingard should score. Early warning for the Tunisians, attacking intent from the English. Oh dear, from the ensuing set-piece England come close again. England causing havoc, but Sterling can't tap it in. Lightening quick combination from England and almost the perfect start.
4` Tunisia 0-0 England. Sterling misses sitter
How did Raheem Sterling miss that?! Brilliant pass from Alli to find Lingard on his left. The keeper comes off his line and Lingard squares it to Sterling who, with the whole goal gaping, fluffs his line.
2` Tunisia 0-0 England
First chance goes England's way! Delightful ball over the top from Henderson to find Alli. The Spurs man cuts it back to Sterling but it is blocked by a Tunisian defender. He, however, fails to clear the ball away and Alli nicks it away and Lingard shoots but his shot is saved off the line by the keeper.
1` Tunisia 0-0 England
Ashley Young, Harry Maguire, John Stones and Kyle Walker pass the ball amongst themselves before Trippier pings in a long ball towards Lingaard. Too much pace on the ball and the keeper collects.
And we are off!
Dele Alli and Englgetgets the match underway
England fans out in full force
The estimate was of 2,000 England fans at this game. It feels like a little more than that...
Almost there!
Stat alert!
These are two very young teams, so here goes the stat alert. Tunisia's average is a week younger than England's: 26 years and 10 days versus 26 years and 17 days.
Head-to-head record
Head-to-head: The teams have played each other once before when the Three Lions won 2-0 in the group stage of the 1998 World Cup.
England vs Tunisia
Tunisia have long punched above their weight in Africa and this World Cup will be their fifth finals. In a group with both England and Tunisia, they will struggle to progress, but they play well-organised football and know how to score. In recent friendlies, they drew 2-2 with Portugal, an impressive result, and lost narrowly to Spain. FIFA’s official line-up suggests a 4-3-3 formation, coach Nabil Maaloul’s preferred formation, but that may morph into a 4-5-1 during the game. Keep an eye out for both Wahbi Khazri and left-back Ali Maaloul.
England vs Tunisia
After the nadir of Nice against Iceland - Garry Cahill played as an improvised striker and splenetic England fans sang ‘You are not fit to wear the shirt’ - England return to a major finals. Gareth Southgate has used English success at the U-17 and U-20 World Cup last year to introduce new and young players in the English set-up. England will play in a predictable 3-5-2 formation. Jordan Henderson anchors the midfield and Ashley Young plays as a left wing-back. Harry Kane will start up front with Raheem Sterling, as the skipper seeks to open his major tournament account.
England vs Tunisia
‘Football is coming home’ is ringing around the impressive Volvograd Arena. It’s been a day of scorching temperatures and cloudless skies on the banks of Volga. The wide avenues near the stadium have been closed off and have become pedestrianised. You wouldn’t say that Volvograd is hosting a key World Cup game. Everyone took a stroll in the sun, some even took a dip in the mighty river.
Pre-match reading
The tempered expectations and zero pre-tournament hype may just work in England’s favour and they could surprise everyone with a semi-final run. Anything beyond that would be an unrealistic dream as this team is not developed yet to match the traditional heavyweights of football, writes Nikhila Makker. Read her England preview here.
England vs Tunisia
England vs Tunisia
Here's how Tunisia line up!
Premier League fans may remember Whabi Khazri who plays for Sunderland. Khazri leads a Tunisian lineup made mostly off players of Tunisian heritage who ply their trade in France.
Tunisia: Hassen; Meriah, Syam Ben Youssef, Bronn, Maaloul; Skhiri, Badri, Sassi; Fakhereedine Ben Youssef, Khazri, Sliti
Harry Kane leads England's hopes!
Harry Maguire starts ahead of Gary Cahill in England's back three. Jordan Henderson is prefered over Eric Dier in holding midfield. Here's how Gareth Southgate's men lineup
England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Lingard, Henderson, Alli, Young; Sterling, Kane
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tunisia vs England!
This is the second match in Group G and starts at 11.30 pm IST. Stay tuned for live scores and regular updates from Volgograd Arena.