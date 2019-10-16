Trump to meet U.S. lawmakers on Syria at White House on Wednesday - sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives committees that oversee foreign affairs and the military are to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the situation in northeastern Syria, congressional aides said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

