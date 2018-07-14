Triple jumper Kangaraj Kamalraj, javelin thrower Sahil Silwal make it to finals of IAAF World U-20 Athletics Championships

Tampere: Kangaraj Kamalraj and Sahil Silwal on Friday made it to the finals of the men's triple jump and javelin throw events respectively on the fourth day of the IAAF World U-20 Athletics Championships in Tampere.

Kamalraj cleared 15.98m in his first jump to cross the automatic qualification mark of 15.80 and qualify for the final round. He finished second in Group A qualification round and third overall.

Silwal, on the other hand, entered the final of men's javelin throw event finishing fifth overall in the qualification round with an effort of 73.22m.

In men's hammer throw final, Ashish Jakhar finished sixth with a throw of 74.59m.

India's men 4x100m relay team finished seventh and last in heat number 3 with a time of 41.11 secs.