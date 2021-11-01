Sports

Transylvania Open: Anett Kontaveit wins fourth title of the year, completes WTA Finals line-up

As well as being the first player representing Estonia to make the year-ending championships, Kontaveit is projected to make her Top 10 debut in Monday's rankings.

Agence France-Presse November 01, 2021 10:41:15 IST
Anett Kontaveit has won four tournaments in the last 10 weeks. AP

Cluj-Napoca, Romania: Anett Kontaveit defeated top seeded home hope Simona Halep to win the Transylvania Open on Sunday and secure a maiden spot in the season-ending WTA Finals.

The Estonian eased to a 6-2, 6-3 victory for a fourth title of 2021, all of them coming in the last 10 weeks.

Sunday's title added to her trophies this season at Cleveland, Ostrava and Moscow.

Having won 26 of her last 28 matches, Kontaveit joins Aryna Sabalenka, Barbora Krejcikova, Karolina Pliskova, Maria Sakkari, Iga Swiatek, Garbine Muguruza and Paula Badosa in the WTA Finals in Guadalajara next month.

