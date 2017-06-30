TransStadia, the Rs 550 crore sports complex that may put Gujarat on the global sporting map
A Rs 550 crore sports complex will come up in Maninagar in the heart of Ahmedabad, the one-time Gujarat Assembly constituency of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi
A Rs 550 crore sports complex will come up in Maninagar in the heart of Ahmedabad, the one-time Gujarat Assembly constituency of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Modi, who is on a two-day tour of his home state, inaugurated the complex on Friday.
The complex will house a 20,000 capacity stadium TransStadia, which will be capable of hosting a variety of sports. The makers have termed it a high performance centre, a sports clubhouse, a sports academy, and a sports medicine centre. It is also being touted as something that will finally prove the benefits of public-private partnership.
The complex was developed by SE TransStadia Pvt Ltd (SETS) as a public private partnership project. The state government handed over approximately 9.24 acres of land for this. Udit Sheth, the maker and visionary behind the project, said that the technology was such that the arena could be used to enclose the stadium stand into a closed space within a span of six minutes.
Sheth went on to explain that the 10-storeyed structure — with two additional basement levels — was built like a T-Boxand chest of drawers that can be pulled out to arrange additional 5,000 seating space.
"The project would not have been viable if we decided to charge commercial market value rent and still expected sports to develop. A regular project will recover money in around five years while we will do it in seven to nine years," Sheth said.
With his project already grabbing international attention, Sheth said that they had been approached by BBC to discuss the possibility of shooting their automobile show Top Gear indoors.
On the home front, they have a commitment of training 300 athletes from the state annually. Sheth was hopeful that this state-of-the-art facility would bring Gujarat on the world's sporting map.
