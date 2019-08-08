Transfer Deadline Day Roundup Highlights: Inter Milan sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United; Kieran Tierney moves to Arsenal

Scroll down to read up on other major transfers from the summer window:

Harry Maguire to Manchester United from Leicester City

Manchester United made Harry Maguire the world's most expensive defender, signing him from Leicester for around $100 million.

United said the 26-year-old centre back signed a six-year contract with an option for a further season.

The fee eclipses the deals for Matthijs de Ligt to leave Ajax for Juventus last month for 75 million euros (then $85 million), and for Virgil van Dijk to join Liverpool from Southampton for up to 75 million pounds in January 2018.

United is trying to return to the Champions League after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season. United, who open the campaign on Sunday against Chelsea, haven't won the league since Alex Ferguson's last season in charge in 2013.

Arsenal sign French defender Saliba from St Etienne

Arsenal have completed the signing of French centre-back William Saliba from St Etienne on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

As part of the deal, Saliba will return to the Ligue 1 side next season on loan before heading to the Emirates Stadium in 2020.

No financial details were disclosed, but British media reports said the fee for the 18-year-old was about $33.62 million to be paid in instalments.

Ademola Lookman from Everton to RB Lepizig

Everton forward Ademola Lookman has joined RB Leipzig on a five-year contract, the two clubs announced, in a deal worth a reported £22.5 million ($28 million).

Lookman, 21, spent the second half of the 2017/18 campaign on loan at the Bundesliga club, registering five goals and four assists in 11 league appearances, but returned to Goodison Park last season.

The England Under-21 international joined Everton from Charlton in 2017, scoring four goals in 48 matches for the club.

He played 24 times in all competitions for manager Marco Silva last season, starting six games and scoring once.

Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus from Ajax

Dutch central defender Matthijs de Ligt signed Thursday for Juventus from Ajax for €75 million euros ($84.2 million).

The fee for De Ligt, 19, makes him Juventus' third most expensive signing in their history after the 105 million euros they paid for Cristiano Ronaldo and the 90-million-euro transfer of Gonzalo Higuain.

De Ligt had been linked with many of Europe's leading clubs after his impressive performances that helped a young Ajax side reach the Champions League semi-finals last season.

He played 117 games for Ajax in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and he scored the winner in Turin as Ajax eliminated Juventus in the quarter-finals.

De Ligt has played 17 times for the Netherlands.

Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid from Tottenham

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of England right-back Kieran Trippier from Tottenham.

The Spanish club announced the arrival of Trippier on a three-year deal, saying he was a "fantastic and experienced" addition to the squad.

No fee was announced but he is reportedly moving for 20 million pounds ($24.5 million).

Trippier, known for his brilliant delivery from the wing and on set pieces, joined Tottenham from Burnley in 2015 and helped the team reach the final of the Champions League last season. He played for England at the World Cup last year but lost his place in recent squads.

Sebastien Haller to West Ham United from Eintracht Frankfurt

West Ham have set a club transfer record to sign French striker Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt.

British media are reporting the 25-year-old Haller cost 45 million pounds ($55 million), which eclipses the 35 million pounds (then $42 million) spent on Felipe Anderson last offseason.

Haller says "it proves that the club (has) really wanted me for a long time. I felt this desire to sign me and I'm really happy to sign."

Haller, a former France Under-21 international, scored 20 goals in 41 appearances for Eintracht last season.

Fabian Delph to Everton from Manchester City

England midfielder Fabian Delph has left English Premier League champions Manchester City to join Everton for a reported fee of up to 10 million pounds ($12.5 million).

Delph was not a regular for City but did play a key role in their league title win in the 2017-18 season, filling in at left-back following a serious knee injury to Benjamin Mendy.

The 29-year-old Delph says "the club that I've been at has had success but ... I wanted to be playing more regularly and the opportunity to come and play for Everton was too good of an opportunity to turn down."

Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid

France forward Antoine Griezmann will join Barcelona after they paid his buyout clause to free him from rivals Atletico Madrid, the Spanish champions said on 12 July.

Griezmann will strengthen an attack led by Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez after agreeing to sign a five-year contract. The 28-year-old Griezmann will most likely play on Barcelona's left wing that has been vacant since the exit of Neymar two seasons ago.

Barcelona says it paid Atletico the 120 million euros ($134 million) to trigger his escape clause, and that his new buyout clause will be 800 million euros ($900 million).

Griezmann, a World Cup champion with France last year, will give coach Ernesto Valverde a third true scorer to go along with young winger Ousmane Dembele.

Tyrone Mings to Aston Villa from Bournemouth

Aston Villa have signed Tyrone Mings from Bournemouth on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell last season, the newly-appointed Premier League club announced.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported Villa paid an initial 20 million pounds ($25 million) for the 26-year-old defender, who spent the second half of last season at Villa Park.

Mings featured in 18 matches as Villa achieved Premier League promotion, defeating Derby County in the playoff final.

“We’re really pleased to have Tyrone back at Aston Villa on a permanent basis,” Villa manager Dean Smith said in a statement.

Youri Tielemans to Leicester City from AS Monaco

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans moved to Leicester on a permanent deal following a successful loan spell last season.

Tielemans arrives at Leicester from Monaco for a reported club-record fee of 40 million pounds ($50 million), with the English Premier League club saying he is "widely considered to be one of the most exciting young talents in European football."

The 22-year-old Tielemans, who impressed when spending the second half of last season on loan at King Power Stadium, joined a few days after Spanish forward Ayoze Perez moved to Leicester for 30 million pounds.

Marko Arnautovic to Shanghai SIPG from West Ham

West Ham announced the sale of Marko Arnautovic to Chinese champion Shanghai SIPG in a terse, two-line statement.

The value of his move was not disclosed in a statement from West Ham that offered no thanks for the Austria forward's 22 goals in two seasons.

The club's Twitter account message was even shorter: "Marko Arnautovic departs ." British media reported the transfer fee was around 22 million pounds ($27.6 million).

Relations between West Ham and Arnautovic have been tense since he sought a move to China in January, and got worse this offseason.

Arnautovic leaves despite signing a contract extension in late January. The 30-year-old forward was a club record 20 million pounds ($25 million) signing from Stoke in 2017.

Alvaro Morata to Atletico Madrid from Chelsea

Spain striker Alvaro Morata is moving to Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal from Chelsea, ending a disappointing two years in England.

Chelsea announced the transfer of Morata on 6 July. He was on loan at Atletico for the second half of last season and was due to continue there until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid for a then-club record of 58 million pounds ($75 million) in 2017. He never established himself as a regular starter, scoring 24 times in 72 appearances.

Morata played in Atletico's youth program before joining Real Madrid's academy in 2008.

Rodri to Manchester City from Atletico Madrid

Manchester City completed the signing of Spain midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid for $79 million.

The fee for the 23-year-old Rodri, who is viewed as the long-term replacement for midfield anchorman Fernandinho, is close to the club-record fee of 60 million pounds (then $80 million) that City paid Leicester for winger Riyad Mahrez last season.

Rodri has played six games for Spain.

"He works hard defensively, makes himself available to receive the ball and uses it well when in possession. He is a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola's team and we are confident he will be a success," City director of football Txiki Begiristain said.

It is City's second signing of the season, after left-back Angelino from PSV Eindhoven, as they look to construct a squad to win the Premier League for a third straight year.

"It's not just the titles they have won, but the way they have managed it, playing attacking football at all times. It's a style that excites me, as do the club's ambitions," said Rodri, who has signed a five-year deal.

Ayoze Perez to Leicester from Newcastle

Leicester spent a reported $37 million to bring in Ayoze Perez from Newcastle.

Losing Perez is a further blow to Newcastle, after Rafael Benitez left as manager of the club following the end of his contract. The Spanish forward was Newcastle's top scorer with 13 goals last season.

Like City with Rodri, Leicester triggered Perez's release clause.

"I think Ayoze will be a wonderful addition to the squad. He's quick, has a good eye for goal and he's experienced in the Premier League, too," Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said.

Ander Herrera to Paris Saint-Germain from Manchester United

Paris St Germain have signed free agent Ander Herrera on a five-year deal after the Spanish midfielder ran down his contract with Manchester United, the French champions said.

Herrera, 29, joined United from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 but confirmed in May that he would not extend his contract with the Premier League club.

Herrera, who came through the ranks at Real Zaragoza before joining Athletic Bilbao, made 189 appearances for United in all competitions and scored 20 goals. He won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League in his time at the English club.

Tanguy Ndombele to Tottenham Hotspur from Lyon

Tottenham signed midfielder Tanguy Ndombele for a club-record 60 million euros ($68 million) as the English club ended 18 months of transfer inactivity.

The 22-year-old France international moved from Lyon, who could receive 10 million euros ($11.3 million) more if Ndombele achieves certain targets at the club that reached the Champions League final last season.

Ndombele, a dynamic central midfielder, was the second signing of the day by Tottenham, who also brought in 18-year-old winger Jack Clarke from second-tier Leeds.

Clarke was the first acquisition by Spurs since Lucas Moura joined from Paris Saint-Germain in January 2018. He will go back to Leeds on loan for the duration of next season, having played 25 times in all competitions — 20 as a substitute —since making his senior debut in October.

The fee paid for Ndombele comfortably exceeds Tottenham's previous record — the 49 million euros ($55.3 million) to Ajax for Colombia centre back Davinson Sanchez in 2017.

Gabriel Martinelli to Arsenal from Ituano Futebol Clube

Arsenal have signed 18-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano Futebol Clube for an undisclosed fee, the Londoners announced.

Martinelli scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for Sao Paulo-based club Ituano and was called up for a training camp with the senior Brazil squad ahead of the Copa America.

"It is a dream since I was a child and also my family’s dream for me to be playing in Europe and playing for a big team like Arsenal. I am going to take this opportunity," he told the Arsenal website.

Adrien Rabiot to Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has completed his move to Juventus with the Italian champions announcing the signing of his contract.

The Turin club said the 24-year-old would be presented at Juventus stadium on 2 July.

Although no details were provided by his new employers, Rabiot is reported to have agreed a four-year contract worth seven million euros ($7.9 million) a year plus another 10 million euro ($11.3m) bonus on signing.

Rabiot had fallen out of favour with PSG and not played since December as he refused to renew his contract. It expired on Sunday.

Rabiot was also suspended by the French champions in March after partying in a nightclub hours after PSG's Champions League exit to Manchester United.

Diego Godin to Inter Milan from Atletico Madrid

Inter Milan said on 1 July that they had signed former Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin on a three-year deal.

The 33-year-old said in May he would be leaving the Spanish side after nine years when his contract expired in June.

“FC Internazionale Milano announces that a contract has been agreed with Diego Godin that will run until 30 June 2022,” Inter Milan said.

The Uruguayan, who joined Atletico from Villarreal in 2010, played 389 times for the club and famously clinched their first La Liga title in 18 years with a header in a 1-1 draw at Barcelona in 2014.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United from Crystal Palace

Manchester United has signed defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace in a deal worth around $60 million.

The 21-year-old Wan-Bissaka, who made 46 appearances in all competitions for Palace, becomes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's second signing following the arrival of winger Daniel James from Swansea.

United are paying Palace an initial fee of 45 million pounds ($57 million), with another 5 million pounds ($6 million) in possible add-ons depending on his success at Old Trafford.

"I can't wait to get going and integrated into the squad," Wan-Bissaka said after signing a five-year contract.

Kostas Manolas to Napoli from AS Roma

Centre-back Kostas Manolas has transferred from Roma to Napoli in a deal worth 36 million euros ($40 million) that should boost the southern club's Serie A title credentials.

The 28-year-old Manolas joins Kalidou Koulibaly in what could become one of the top centre-back pairings in the Italian league.

Napoli hasn't won Serie A since Diego Maradona led the club to its only two titles in 1987 and 1990 but coach Carlo Ancelotti is bolstering his squad in his second season with the Partenopei.

Manolas replaces Raul Albiol, who is reportedly moving to Villarreal.

Manolas' crowning achievement with Roma came when he scored the decisive goal against Barcelona to send Roma to the Champions League semifinals in 2018.

Manolas played five seasons with Roma after starting his career in his native Greece.

Mats Hummels to Borussia Dortmund from Bayern Munich

Former Germany defender Mats Hummels is returning to Borussia Dortmund from league rival Bayern Munich.

Dortmund said it had "reached an agreement in principle" for the transfer, which was to go ahead subject to a medical test.

"He's really eager for the move, otherwise he wouldn't do it. It's not an easy step. It's another fresh start for him. I like it," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc told the local Funke Media Group.

The clubs agreed not to disclose the details of the deal. Kicker magazine reported that Dortmund had agreed to pay up to 38 million euros ($42.5 million) including bonuses for the 30-year-old defender, who joined Bayern from Dortmund for a reported 35 million euros in 2016.

Andre Gomes to Everton from Barcelona

Everton have signed Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes on a 22 million pound ($30 million) five-year deal, the Premier League club announced.

The 24-year-old Portuguese international makes a permanent move to Goodison Park after a loan spell there last season.

"I know the club made a massive effort to sign me and I'm very happy and thankful to them," Gomes told evertontv.

"I said during the year that I felt part of a family and that is the most important thing to me.

"Last year was a really good experience for me. I just wanted to feel part of something special and I found it here. It was good for me in that moment and right now, after signing for Everton, it's even better."

Ferland Mendy to Real Madrid from Olympique Lyonnais

Real Madrid have signed French left-back Ferland Mendy from Lyon, making the defender the third addition to their squad this summer.

Madrid announced that Mendy will sign a six-year contract, with Lyon saying the transfer was worth 48 million euros ($54 million).

The 24-year-old Mendy joined Lyon from Le Harve in 2017. He scored three goals in 44 appearances for Lyon last season, and made his international debut for France in a friendly against Uruguay in November.

Mendy will provide competition for Marcelo, who like many of his teammates underperformed last season when Madrid failed to compete for any major trophy.

Daniel James to Manchester United from Swansea City

Manchester United completed the signing of Daniel James from Swansea City with the Welsh winger becoming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing at Old Trafford.

James, a Swansea City academy graduate, has signed a five-year contract with United. The 21-year-old scored 5 goals from 38 games in an impressive campaign for Championship side Swansea.

Solskjaer told United's website: "Daniel is an exciting young winger with lots of skills, vision, exceptional pace and a good work ethic. He had a great season with Swansea City and has all the attributes needed to become a Manchester United player.

Eden Hazard to Real Madrid from Chelsea

Real Madrid signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea for their second major offseason addition, and reportedly their most expensive ever.

The 28-year-old forward joined Madrid on a five-year contract and a transfer fee reported to be around 100 million euros ($113 million) plus variables, which would make him the club's biggest signing.

The Spanish club haven't made any blockbuster signings in years and were yet to bring in a top player to try to replace Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal forward left to join Juventus last season.

Real Madrid called Hazard "one of the best players in the world," known for his "attacking flair, assists and goals."

"Hazard has world class technique, vision, dribbling, pace and finishing. These qualities saw him stand out in his seven years in England," Real Madrid stated.

Hazard had already indicated his final game for Chelsea was last week's Europa League final victory over Arsenal. With two goals in his 352nd appearance for the club, he finished with a total of 110.

Luka Jovic to Real Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt

Real Madrid completed their first major signing in the ongoing summer transfer window ahead of the 2019-20 season after Serbia striker Luka Jovic joined the club on an undisclosed fee from Bundesliga club Eintrancht Frankfurt in a six-year deal.

The 21-year-old was with Frankfurt on loan between 2017 and 2019, and this move will come as a major boost for Real Madrid, who did not enjoy a successful 2018-19 season following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last year.

Madrid-based daily Marca reports the club is paying 60 million euros ($67.5 million) for the player with a bonus of 5 million euros, with 30% of the transfer fee going to Jovic's former club Benfica.

Jovic will compete with French forward Karim Benzema at Madrid, which also has forwards Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez, Mariano Diaz and Vinicius Junior.

Julian Brandt to Borussia Dortmund from Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund have signed Bayer Leverkusen’s talented and versatile 23-year-old attacking midfielder Brandt on a five-year deal.

Brandt, who played for Leverkusen alongside 19-year-old Kai Havertz last season, had been a target for many clubs because of his consistently good performances since making his Bundesliga debut when he was 17.

"He's still a young player with lots of potential for development," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said.

“I am a person who sometimes decides things on as hunch. For me this feeling is important and I have a very good feeling about Borussia Dortmund. I want to further develop here,” Brandt said in a Dortmund statement.

Thorgan Hazard to Borussia Dortmund from Borussia Moenchengladbach

Dortmund, who snapped up Germany left back Nico Schulz, said 26-year-old Hazard had signed a deal to 2024.

“He is an experienced Bundesliga player and Belgium international who can help us with his speed and finishing,” said Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc.

“He has continuously displayed his quality in the past years,” he added of Hazard, brother of Chelsea’s Eden, who joined Gladbach in 2014.

He scored 13 goals this season and set up another 12 in 35 matches in all competitions but fifth-placed Gladbach narrowly missed out on a Champions League spot.

Nico Schulz to Borussia Dortmund from Hoffenheim

Borussia Dortmund signed Germany defender Nico Schulz from Bundesliga rivals Hoffenheim. Dortmund, who finished runners-up in the league, said the 26-year-old Schulz signed a deal through June 2024.

"We will benefit greatly from his physicality, his tempo and his extreme dynamism. A player like him with his fighting spirit and his desire to be successful would help any team," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said.

Schulz, who will be familiar to Dortmund coach Lucien Favre from their time together at Borussia Moenchengladbach, scored one goal and set up six more for Hoffenheim last season.

Kicker magazine reported that Dortmund were paying 27 million euros ($30 million) for the player, making Schulz Dortmund's second most expensive signing after Andre Schurrle.

Eder Militao to Real Madrid from FC Porto

Real Madrid signed Porto’s Brazil international defender Eder Militao at the end of the season for 50 million euros, according to the Portuguese club.

The 21-year-old has agreed a six-year contract with Madrid and will become coach Zinedine Zidane’s first signing after his return to the Santiago Bernabeu this week, while the transfer fee is a record for a Portuguese club.

Militao, who joined Porto last year from Sao Paulo, made his Brazil debut last September in a 5-0 friendly win over El Salvador.

He will add competition to a Madrid defence that continues to depend on an ageing Sergio Ramos, who was suspended as they crashed out of the Champions League with a 4-1 home defeat to Ajax Amsterdam earlier this month.

Lucas Hernandez to Bayern Munich from Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich have signed Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid for 80 million euros ($89.98 million) and the defender will join the club in July, the German champions stated.

The 23-year-old, who has agreed a five-year contract with Bayern, had been on the wish list of several major European teams after he was part of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning side.

“I am very happy that we managed to get one of the best defenders in the world and a world champion. Lucas can play both as a central defender as well as a left back,” said Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic.

With inputs from Agencies.