Track Asia Cup 2019: Ronaldo Laitonjam smashes Asian record as Indian cyclists continue to flourish

New Delhi: After the rich medal haul on the opening day of the Track Asia Cup 2019, Indian cyclists stole the limelight on the second day again, including a record-breaking feat by young Ronaldo Laitonjam.

Ronaldo had earlier won gold in the men's junior category in the team sprint and the 1 km time trial events on Monday, was the star attraction on Tuesday as he broke the Asian record in the men's junior 200m time trial event, previously held by China's Liu Qi by clocking 10.065 seconds in the qualifying round of the event.

"Qualifying for the finals was in my mind but when I saw the score board, I was surprised and happy," Ronaldo, named after the Brazilian football legend, said after achieving the feat at the Yamuna Velodrome at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital.

India additionally secured a one-two finish in the men's junior individual pursuit event, with Venkappa Shiva Kengalgutti and Mula Ram collecting gold and silver respectively. Venkappa had earlier won silver in the scratch race event on the opening day of the championship, finishing behind Uzbekistan's Behzodek Rahkimbaev.

Another case of India collecting two medals in a single event was the two-three finish in the women's elite individual pursuit race, with Elangbam Devi and Irungbam Devi collecting silver and bronze respectively. Elangbam was nine seconds slower than Uzbekistan's Renata Baymetova, who clocked 3.53:120 seconds.

India also found a place on the podium in the individual pursuit events in the men's elite and women's junior categories, with Punam Chand and Swasti Singh (SAI National Cycling Academy) winning silver and bronze respectively.

"Juniors are doing well and many more records will break in the coming years. Team is preparing hard and results are coming forward," RK Sharma, head coach with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) who is in charge of sprint events, said on the second day of the event.

The final day of the sixth edition of the Track Asia Cup will witness the men's and women's omnium events in the elite category, as well as the men's and women's junior sprint events. India, who continue to dominate the medal table going into the third day of the competition, are expected to finish as the top side by the time the closing ceremony takes place, like they did in the 2018 edition as well.