Tour of Turkey: Spanish cyclist Jose Manuel Diaz wins fifth stage, takes overall lead

Paris: Spanish rider Jose Manuel Diaz, took over the leader's jersey in the Tour of Turkey when he won the fifth stage above Elmali on Thursday, the only summit finish in the race.

The Spaniard, who rides for French team Delko, sprinted ahead of the Australian Jay Vine and the Argentinian Eduardo Sepulveda at the finish, after a 12-kilometre climb at a 6.3 percent gradient, getting far steeper right at the end.

The young Danish Anthon Charmig broke away 1,500 metres from the line but struggled with the wind and was overwhelmed in the last 200 metres.

Diaz, 26, who had previously won only one stage of the Tour of Rwanda last year, takes over the race lead from British sprinter Mark Cavendish who won the three previous stages.

In the general classification, he is four seconds ahead of Vine and six seconds better off than Sepulveda with three stages still to come.