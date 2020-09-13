Tour de France: Soren Kragh Andersen claims victory in Stage 14 as Primoz Roglic clings on to yellow jersey
After two sharp climbs and several attacks in the last 10 kilometers, Andersen broke away with three kilometres left to finish 15 seconds ahead of the chasing pack.
Lyon: Soren Kragh Andersen broke clear in a fast-changing finish on the roads of Lyon to win Stage 14 of the Tour de France on Saturday.
Primoz Roglic, the overall leader, had a drama-free day to finish safely and keep the yellow jersey he claimed last Sunday.
After two sharp climbs and several attacks in the last 10 kilometers (six miles), Andersen broke away with three kilometres (two miles) left to finish 15 seconds ahead of the chasing pack.
In a stellar Tour for Slovenia, Luka Mezgec took the sprint for second and Simon Consonni was third.
Peter Sagan finished only fourth on a stage he targeted to close the gap in the points classification to green jersey wearer Sam Bennett.
Roglic, the former ski jumper, remained 44 seconds ahead of his fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, and 59 clear of Egan Bernal, the defending champion.
Tour de France 2020: Australian Caleb Ewan wins stage 11 by narrow margin; Primoz Roglic retains overall lead
The diminutive Lotto Soudal rider, who visualises various sprint scenarios on the morning of the race edged Tuesday's stage winner Sam Bennett, who retains the green jersey and peloton superstar Peter Sagan.
Tour de France 2020: Sam Bennett wins Stage 10 as Primoz Roglic avoids crashes to retain yellow jersey
After the 168.5-kilometre ride from Ile d’Oleron to Ile de Re, Roglic maintained a 21-second lead over defending champion Egan Bernal.
Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme tests positive for COVID-19; all remaining riders negative
Prudhomme's positive test might have an impact on French political affairs as it came only days after he spent two hours in his car following a stage in the Pyrenees in the company of Prime Minister Jean Castex.