Tour de France: Sluggish Mark Cavendish eliminated after failing to make the time cut at end of Stage 11

Mark Cavendish's hopes of beating Eddy Merckx's record of 34 stage wins on the Tour de France were put on hold on Wednesday when the British sprinter was sensationally eliminated from the Tour de France.

Cavendish, of the Dimension Data team, only just managed to stay in the 105th edition of the race after struggling to make the time cut on Tuesday's 10th stage from Annecy to Le Grand Bornand.

But having struggled to make an impact in this 105th edition, the second of three days in the French Alps proved a step too far for the Isle of Man sprinter, who has amassed an impressive 30 stage wins in 10 previous participations.

Along with Australian teammate Mark Renshaw and German sprinter Marcel Kittel, of Team Katusha, Cavendish finished well outside the time limit set by the race jury.

Kittel and Renshaw both finished just under 45 minutes behind stage winner Geraint Thomas of Team Sky but still failed to make the cut.

Cavendish, in danger throughout most of the day from being picked up by the race's notorious 'broom wagon', crossed the line 1hour, 05minutes, 33seconds behind compatriot Thomas.

Earlier reports claimed Rick Zabel, the son of former racer Erik Zabel, had also been eliminated. The Katusha rider, who finished 31minutes, 32seconds behind Thomas, was kept in the race thanks to a repechage.

Although given a warm applause for finishing the stage, former British sprint king Cavendish refused to speak to media at the finish line.

He promptly turned around and rode downhill towards his team hotel.