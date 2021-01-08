Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar, UAE Emirates cycling team get COVID-19 vaccine

A total of 27 riders plus 32 staff of the UAE Emirates cycling team were vaccinated in Abu Dhabi.

Paris: Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar and the entire UAE Emirates cycling team have been vaccinated against COVID-19 , the team said on Friday.

A cycling tour last February in the UAE was the first high-profile sports event to be hit by COVID, with members of the UAE team amongst those infected.

"We are the first team to get the vaccine," the team said after being administered the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinopharm CNBG.

