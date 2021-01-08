Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar, UAE Emirates cycling team get COVID-19 vaccine
A total of 27 riders plus 32 staff of the UAE Emirates cycling team were vaccinated in Abu Dhabi.
Paris: Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar and the entire UAE Emirates cycling team have been vaccinated against COVID-19 , the team said on Friday.
A cycling tour last February in the UAE was the first high-profile sports event to be hit by COVID, with members of the UAE team amongst those infected.
"We are the first team to get the vaccine," the team said after being administered the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinopharm CNBG.
A total of 27 riders plus 32 staff were vaccinated in Abu Dhabi.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
COVID-19 vaccination dry run conducted in three Bihar districts; 75 personnel take part in mock exercise
The dry run took place at three centres each in Patna, Jamui and West Champaran districts, the state health department said in a statement
Iran begins first human trial of locally made COVID-19 vaccine; three receive injections in Tehran
The vaccine dubbed Coviran, the first in the country to reach human trials, is produced by Shifa Pharmed, part of a state-owned pharmaceutical conglomerate known as Barekat
People who are infected should also take COVID-19 vaccine, says Bharat Biotech Chairman
On the distribution of vaccines in India, he said, India is well prepared for that and Indian immunisation system is very robust.