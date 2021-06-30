Tour de France 2021: Spectator who caused mass crash on opening day arrested, say reports
'The woman has been formally identified and she was taken into custody a few minutes ago,' the source told AFP after the state prosecutor for the city of Brest in Normandy, Camille Miansoni, said 'a suspect is in custody'.
"The woman has been formally identified and she was taken into custody a few minutes ago," the source told AFP after the state prosecutor for the city of Brest in Brittany, Camille Miansoni, said "a suspect is in custody".
On Saturday, a woman brandishing a cardboard sign on the roadside between Brest and Landerneau caused German rider Tony Martin to fall, who in turn brought down dozens of riders behind him.
The crash held up the race for five minutes while bikes and bodies were untangled.
The incident and a series of crashes on the second and third stages of the race angered teams and led to the entire peloton staging a symbolic protest, briefly halting at a pre-arranged point, at the start of Tuesday's fourth stage.
Shortly after the start of the 150-kilometre flat run from Redon to Fougeres the entire peloton came to a stop for a brief period, before setting off again at a leisurely pace.
