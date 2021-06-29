Shortly after the start of the 150-kilometre flat run from Redon to Fougeres the entire peloton came to a stop for a brief period, before setting off again at a leisurely pace.

Fougères, France: Riders at the Tour de France staged a symbolic protest on Tuesday to back up a call for safer stage finishes and road security after a series of pile-ups marred the opening days of the 21-day bike race.

Shortly after the start of the 150-kilometre flat run from Redon to Fougeres the entire peloton came to a stop for a brief period, before setting off again at a leisurely pace.

Monday's stage featured four serious falls with Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan pulling out after breaking his collarbone in four places, former champion Geraint Thomas dislocating his shoulder and 2020 runner-up Primoz Roglic ending his day covered in grazes.

The falls follow Saturday's opening day where there were two other falls, the first caused by a roadside spectator with over half the peloton coming down in a spectacular domino effect.