Tour de France 2021: Matej Mohoric wins stage 19 day after police raid on Bahrain Victorious
It was Mohoric's second win on this edition of the Tour, and was achieved after he joined an early break and then broke clear for a solo win at Libourne, with the main peloton several minutes adrift.
Bahrain Victorious' Slovenian rider Matej Mohoric won stage 19 of the Tour de France on Friday, a day after his team hotel and bus were subject to a huge police swoop.
It was Mohoric's second win on this edition of the Tour, and was achieved after he joined an early break and then broke clear for a solo win at Libourne, with the main peloton several minutes adrift.
Mohoric made a gesture at the finish line running a finger across his lips horizontally after the team's third victory of this year's race.
The Bahrain Victorious rider has vehemently denied any anti-doping offences and instead insisted his Tour preparations had been hit by missing out on a massage and meal after the overnight Wednesday police raid.
No charges have been announced as yet although legal proceedings are underway.
The 19th stage had been billed as the day Mark Cavendish would set a new record of 35 Tour de France stage wins with his fifth win on the 2021 edition.
But an early mass fall and lack of will from other teams to stop a breakaway allowed a large group to build up a 15-minute lead over the main pack.
also read
Tour de France 2021: Germany's Nils Politt wins stage 12, Tadej Pogacar retains overall lead
An escape group finished the short, flat stage to Nimes more than 15min ahead of a resigned peloton, with the defending champion, UAE rider Tadej Pogacar, retaining his five-minute overall lead over a clutch of rivals.
Tour de France 2021: Mark Cavendish wins stage six, Mathieu van der Poel keeps hold of leader's jersey
After a barren five-year spell on the Tour, the win on stage six took Cavendish's tally on the world's greatest bike race to 32, just two short of Belgian great Eddy Merckx's all-time record of 34.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mathieu van der Poel pulls out of Tour de France to participate in mountain biking at Games
The Dutch Tour rookie spent six days in the yellow jersey, but now heads to Tokyo, where he will go for Olympic gold in his preferred mountain biking discipline.