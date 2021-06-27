Many others were also caught out in mass pile-ups in two falls – the first at 45km caused by a spectator in the road holding up a sign and the second within 8km of the finish where world champion Julian Alaphilippe claimed the stage victory.

Landerneau: Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome escaped serious injury when he got caught up in a crash-strewn first stage of this year's race on Saturday.

Four other riders were, however, forced to withdraw – Germany's Jasha Sutterlin (DSM), Marc Soler of Spain (Movistar), French rider Cyril Lemoine (BB Hotels) and Lithuania's Ignatas Konovalovas (Groupama-FDJ).

Froome's Israel Start-Up Nation team said the 36-year-old British star had fallen in the second incident.

His Swiss teammate Reto Hollenstein also required a visit to hospital for a scan.

"Further checkups at the hospital have ruled out any fractures for @RetoHollenstein and @chrisfroome after their crashes today," said a team statement.

"They will be monitored by the team's medical staff overnight. Another update will be given tomorrow morning."

Froome is racing the Tour de France for the first time since suffering multiple injuries when crashing into a wall at high speed in May 2019.

He showed astonishing determination and professional focus on his long struggle back, leaving Ineos and joining ISN.

Froome won the Tour in 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Spectator to be sued after crash

The roadside fan who caused a giant crash at the Tour de France is to be sued by the organisers.

The woman concerned held up a banner slightly into the road and was looking straight at the television motorbike cameras with her back turned on the speeding peloton.

German rider Tony Martin brushed past her and was knocked off balance racing near the head of the peloton, and when he fell it caused a horrifying domino effect ending in a tangle of bikes and bodies.

DSM's German rider Jasha Sutterlin was the only one who had to pull out at that moment but several people were hurt, including spectators.

"We are suing this woman who behaved so badly," Tour deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault told AFP.

"We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this dont spoil the show for everyone," he said.

Italian champion Sonny Colbrelli and Dutch rider Wout van Aert, who ran over Martin before falling head over heels, had both been amongst the favourites to win the first stage hilltop finish but were both badly delayed.

Two Ineos riders Richie Porte and Tao Geoghegan Hart both lost time, while champion Tadej Pogacar saw his right hand man Marc Hirschi badly hurt.

According to regional newspaper Ouest France the woman who was wearing a yellow jacket fled the scene and has yet to be found.