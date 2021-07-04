Tour de France 2021: Australian Ben O'Connor wins high-altitude stagenine, Tadej Pogacar retains leader's jersey
UAE Emirates controlled the main contenders and their leader the 22-year-old defending champion Tadej Pogacar again hurt his rivals and strengthened his hold on the Tour lead, while Citroen AG2R man O'Connor hauled himself into second in the overall standings.
Tignes: Australian climber Ben O'Connor soared to a high-altitude stage win on the Tour de France on Sunday on a cold, rainy day that culminated in a 21km climb to Tignes.
UAE Emirates controlled the main contenders and their leader the 22-year-old defending champion Tadej Pogacar again hurt his rivals and strengthened his hold on the Tour lead, while Citroen AG2R man O'Connor hauled himself into second in the overall standings.
O'Connor skipped up the 21km final climb to Tignes leaving other members of his breakaway group, including Colombian pair Nairo Quintana and Sergio Higuita, trailing in his wake.
"It's mind-blowing, it can make your heart stop and it definitely did that to mine," said a visibly thrilled O’Connor who dedicated the win to his happy Citroen-AG2R team, his family, girlfriend and mates back in Australia.
The temperature was in single figures Celsius and rain fell most of the day.
"Conditions were atrocious," O'Connor said and riders looked frozen to the bone at the finish line, many trembling with cold.
Pogacar once again showed he is currently the strongest of the overall contenders as he dropped Ineos pair Geraint Thomas and Richie Carapaz with 4km to go, gaining another 30 seconds in his title defence.
also read
Tour de France 2021: Slovenia's Primoz Roglic pulls out of competition due to injuries
Last year's runner-up trailed home a colossal 35min adrift of the 2020 champion Tadej Pogacar on Saturday as the toll from a heavy fall on stage 3 eventually scuppered his best intentions of a triumph.
Tour de France 2021: With 'fire in eyes' Mark Cavendish grabs first stage win in five years
Cavendish only made the Deceuninck Tour de France roster after Irish sprinter Sam Bennett pulled out at the last minute and was generous in his praise of the team's crucial role in his return to the top.
Tour de France 2021: Matej Mohoric wins stage seven as Mathieu van der Poel keeps yellow jersey
Slovenian Mohoric climbed to fourth in the overall standings and claimed the King of the Mountains polka-dot jersey.