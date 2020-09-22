Tour de France 2020: Two people in custody as probe opened into suspected doping by Arkea-Samsic team

Reportedly, a search was conducted on riders from the Arkea-Samsic team, including Dayer Quintana, brother and teammate of Nairo Quintana, and members of the medical team.

Marseille: Two people were in police custody on Monday after an investigation was opened into suspected doping at this year's Tour de France by the Arkea-Samsic team, French prosecutors announced.

In a statement, the Marseille prosecutor Dominique Laurens said that it was carrying out an investigation into a "small part" of Arkea-Samsic, without specifying who had been placed in custody.

Laurens added that the two people in custody had "many health products including drugs in their personal belongings, but also and above all a method that can be qualified as doping".

Asked by AFP about the opening of the investigation, the general manager of the French team Emmanuel Hubert did not comment.

According to details provided to AFP by a source familiar with the matter, a search was conducted on riders from the Arkea-Samsic team, including Dayer Quintana, brother and teammate of former Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana winner Nairo Quintana, and members of the medical team.

French media report that the search was carried out on Wednesday.

Laurens added that the investigation concerned the prescription of a substance or method banned for athletes as well as help and encouragement in the use of that substance or method, and their transportation and possession.

Arkea-Samsic leader Nairo Quintana finished the Tour in 17th place, more than an hour behind the winner Tadej Pogacar. Quintana's teammate Warren Barguil finished in 14th place, 31 minutes from Pogacar.