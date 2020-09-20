Tour de France 2020: Rookie Tadej Pogacar rides to famous victory at coronavirus-defying edition of race
On Sunday, as riders rode into Paris' tree-lined Champs-Elysees boulevard, the Tour was celebrating a victory, too — over the coronavirus.
Paris: Riding high on a performance for the ages, 21-year-old Tour de France rookie Tadej Pogacar was cruising into Paris with the race leader's iconic yellow jersey on Sunday, on his way to becoming the youngest post-war winner of the showpiece event that braved, and overcame, France’s worsening coronavirus epidemic.
On the 21st and final stage, a traditional procession where only riders not in the running for the podium chase the prestige of the stage victory in the finishing sprint to the line, the Tour was celebrating multiple victories.
First and foremost, for Pogacar, who left the race breathless by snatching away the overall lead from Slovenian countryman Primoz Roglic at the last possible opportunity, in a high-drama time trial on Saturday, the penultimate stage with the last real racing for the title.
But the Tour was celebrating a victory, too — over the coronavirus. It left the start town of Nice on the Mediterranean three weeks ago unsure that it would be able to negotiate unscathed through the epidemic to Sunday's finish on Paris' tree-lined Champs-Elysees boulevard.
But none of the 176 riders who started, or the 146 finishers who were riding into Paris, tested positive in multiple batteries of tests, validating the bubble of measures put in place by Tour organisers to shield them from infection. Roadside fans still cheered them on, mostly through face masks, but were kept well away at stage starts and finishes.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Tour de France 2020: Lennard Kamna posts solo win in the Alps; Primoz Roglic keeps yellow jersey
Lennard Kamna won the roller-coaster Stage 16 featuring five categorised climbs after pulling clear of a group of breakaway riders as the race entered the Alps on Tuesday.
Tour de France: Soren Kragh Andersen claims victory in Stage 14 as Primoz Roglic clings on to yellow jersey
After two sharp climbs and several attacks in the last 10 kilometers, Andersen broke away with three kilometres left to finish 15 seconds ahead of the chasing pack.
Tour de France 2020: Primoz Roglic retains lead with two stages left; Soren Kragh Andersen claims Stage 19
Roglic retains a 57sec lead over his Slovenian compatriot Tadej Pogacar while Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez is third, 1min 26 sec behind the leader.