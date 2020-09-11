Tour de France 2020: Daniel Martinez cruises to victory in stage 13; Primoz Roglic extends overall lead
Defending champion Egan Bernal dropped time over the final kilometre of the 13th stage while Colombia's Nairo Quintana and Frenchman Romain Bardet also fell further behind Roglic.
Murat: Daniel Martinez scored a first Tour de France stage win for US team Education First on Friday as Slovenia's Primoz Roglic extended his lead at the top of the overall standings after a titanic mountain struggle.
Defending champion Egan Bernal dropped time over the final kilometre of the 13th stage while Colombia's Nairo Quintana and Frenchman Romain Bardet also fell further behind Roglic.
As the race hit a nine-percent incline on the day's sixth and final, climb Roglic and Pogacar managed to drop an elite clique of riders in the running to win the 2020 Tour.
Bernal now looks under severe pressure from Vuelta a Espana champion Roglic, who has a powerful team around him.
Bernal's team Ineos said their 23-year-old leader was improving each day from a bad back.
"We will do better on the really tough stages," Ineos director Benjamin Rasch said.
The holder of the green jersey, Irishman Sam Bennett, and the vastly experienced Peter Sagan will likely renew their struggle for sprint points on Saturday's 194-kilometre run over five small hills between Clermont-Ferrand and Lyon.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Tour de France 2020: Teams to be expelled if at least two members test positive for COVID-19
The announcement comes on the opening day of the 21-stage slog around France and reinforces a growing sense of doom for the 2020 Tour with positive PCR swab test numbers growing by the day in France.
Tour de France 2020: Sam Bennett wins Stage 10 as Primoz Roglic avoids crashes to retain yellow jersey
After the 168.5-kilometre ride from Ile d’Oleron to Ile de Re, Roglic maintained a 21-second lead over defending champion Egan Bernal.
Tour de France 2020: Australian Caleb Ewan wins stage 11 by narrow margin; Primoz Roglic retains overall lead
The diminutive Lotto Soudal rider, who visualises various sprint scenarios on the morning of the race edged Tuesday's stage winner Sam Bennett, who retains the green jersey and peloton superstar Peter Sagan.