You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Tour de France 2018: Race restarts at 16th stage after police use tear gas to break up farmer protest

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 24, 2018 19:00:38 IST

Bagnères-de-Luchon, France: The Tour de France 16th stage re-started on Tuesday after a brief halt when national gendarmes used tear gas near the peloton to break up a protest by farmers.

Bales of hay blocked the road 26 kilometres (16 miles) into the day's ride from Carcassonne as farmers demonstrated against a cut in state aid.

Cyclists pass through bales of hay after the farmer protest at the 16th stage of the race was brought to an end. Reuters

The peloton passes through bales of hay after the farmer protest was brought to an end. Reuters

Among the riders affected by the tear gas was Team Sky's overall leader Geraint Thomas, who was pictured rubbing his nose following the incident.

Video footage of the incident appeared to show liquid being blown back into the advancing peloton after being sprayed by an officer from France's national gendarmerie against a protestor.

Television images showed Tour de France medical officers handing out eye drops to riders including green jersey points leader Peter Sagan.

The 218km stage with a finish in Bagneres-de-Luchon and featuring two first category climbs in the Pyrenees restarted at 12.36 pm (10.36 am GMT) after an interruption lasting around quarter of an hour.

"After a 15 minute-long interruption caused by protesters, the race is back on," organisers said in a brief statement on leTour.fr.

This year's Tour de France has been marked by a series of incidents on the sidelines of the race, including abuse directed at Team Sky and four-time champion Chris Froome.

Amid a general feeling of suspicion surrounding Sky and their sheer domination of the race, Froome has been spat at and manhandled, Thomas has been booed off the podium and some of Sky's staff have also faced abuse.


Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 19:00 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores