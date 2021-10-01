Tough for transgender inclusion and fairness to 'co-exist' in sport, says UK report
A review concerning transgender inclusion in non-elite sport in Britain by the Sports Councils Equality Group (SCEG) says the governing bodies for each sport should decide whether they will focus on inclusion or 'competitive fairness' — and safety if relevant.
London: The inclusion of transgender people, fairness and safety "cannot co-exist in a single competitive model" for many sports, according to a new report published on Thursday.
A review concerning transgender inclusion in non-elite sport in Britain by the Sports Councils Equality Group (SCEG) says the governing bodies for each sport should decide whether they will focus on inclusion or "competitive fairness" — and safety if relevant.
As a result, combat or collision sports may opt to prioritise safety or "competitive fairness" rather than inclusion.
The addition of new "open" or "universal" categories in addition to the traditional ones of male and female have been suggested as a solution.
This guidance, developed by Sport England, Sport Scotland, Sport Northern Ireland, Sport Wales and UK Sport after an 18-month consultation, covers community sport up to national level — not international, professional or elite sport.
Meanwhile the report said "testosterone suppression is unlikely to guarantee fairness between transgender women and natal females in gender-affected sports" and there are "retained differences in strength, stamina and physique between the average woman compared with the average transgender woman or non-binary person registered male at birth".
In this year's Tokyo Olympics, transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard made Games history when the New Zealander competed in the women's +87kg weightlifting and thereby became the first openly transgender athlete to compete at a Games.
In October last year, World Rugby became the first international sports federation to state transgender women cannot compete at the elite and international level of the women's game "on safety grounds".
The SCEG said it hoped its guidance would "open up rather than close down" opportunities for everyone to take part in sport.
"While our consultation found that there was widespread support for ensuring that sport was a welcoming place for everyone in society, including for transgender people, it also highlighted that there were concerns relating to safety and fairness in relation to transgender inclusion, particularly in female sport" the report added.
"And that there was no consensus on a single solution as to how this should be addressed."
also read
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals will look to build on 'happy memories' from last season, says Axar Patel
The IPL, which was suspended midway into the 14th season of the league in May owing to multiple COVID-19 cases in their bio-bubble, resumes in the UAE on Sunday.
Cambia Portland Classic: Aditi Ashok at tied-57th after rain washes out play on Saturday
Tournament officials will survey the golf course with the intention of beginning the final round in groups of three off the first and 10th tees.
IPL 2021: Defending champions Mumbai Indians add Roosh Kalaria to squad in place of injured Mohsin Khan
The 28-year-old Kalaria had travelled to Abu Dhabi with the Mumbai Indians squad as a backup player, and now has earned his first IPL contract