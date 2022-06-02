Tottenham's Son Heung-min awarded with South Korea's top sporting honour
Son was given the Cheongnyong Medal by President Yoon Suk-yeol before South Korea's friendly against Brazil at Seoul World Cup Stadium.
Seoul: Son Heung-min was awarded South Korea's highest sporting honour on Thursday after the Tottenham forward became the first Asian player to win the Premier League Golden Boot.
The 29-year-old was given the Cheongnyong Medal by President Yoon Suk-yeol before South Korea's friendly against Brazil at Seoul World Cup Stadium.
Son, dressed in a dark suit, walked into the packed stadium as the crowd cheered, with a banner reading: "We are living in the era of world-class Son Heung-min."
Spectators roared as the president clipped the medal on Son's chest.
Previous recipients of the medal include two-time Olympic gold medallist figure skater Yuna Kim and golfer Pak Se-ri.
Son last month shared the Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool after both scored 23 Premier League goals in the recently concluded season.
Yoon had congratulated Son for his achievement on Facebook, calling it a "joyous occasion to be celebrated by the entire Asian football community".
