Tottenham's Heung-min Son signs new four-year contract extension, says it was 'easy' decision
The 29-year-old Son has compiled 107 goals and 64 assists in 280 appearances in all competitions since joining Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in August 2015.
London: At least one star forward wants to stay at Tottenham.
Heung-min Son signed a four-year contract extension on Friday to keep him at the Premier League club through June 2025.
Harry Kane's future is another question. He's under contract with the north London team until 2024 but has indicated he wants a change of scenery.
Not so for South Korea captain Son.
“It was already a big honor to play here for six years,” he said in a team statement. “The club have showed me massive, massive respect and obviously I’m very happy to be here.”
“It’s like home, especially with the fans, the players, the staff,” Son said. "There was no decision. It was easy. I’m so happy to be here and will be so glad to see the fans again soon.”
No financial details were given.
With Son's future seemingly set, new manager Nuno Espirito Santo can now turn his attention to Kane. Last week, Nuno affirmed that he expects Kane to return.
