Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min to miss South Korea friendly against Japan due to injury
The hamstring injury forced Son to sit out Spurs' Europa League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb last week and Sunday's Premier League win at Aston Villa.
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min will miss South Korea's friendly against Japan this week because of injury, the Korea Football Association said.
Star striker Son's controversial international call-up after limping off against Arsenal in the Premier League eight days ago had threatened to set up a club-versus-country showdown.
The hamstring injury forced Son to sit out Spurs' Europa League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb last week and Sunday's Premier League win at Aston Villa.
"If a player cannot play for the club he cannot play for the country," Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho insisted.
But in a short statement issued late Sunday, the KFA said Son would be "excluded" from the squad for Thursday's game in Yokohama because of the injury.
Clubs are usually obligated to release their international players for FIFA-sanctioned matches.
However, FIFA's availability rules have been temporarily modified because of the coronavirus pandemic and clubs are allowed not to release players for international duty depending on travel restrictions in their respective countries.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Japan national football team to face South Korea in a friendly in first home game since pandemic
The four-time Asian champions will take on their Korean neighbours at the 72,000-capacity Nissan Stadium, although attendance restrictions have yet to be announced.
Premier League: Arsenal beat 10-man Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United hold off West Ham
On a costly afternoon for Spurs' hopes of a top-four finish, Tottenham also lost Son Heung-min to a hamstring injury at the Emirates, while Lamela went from hero to villain for the visitors with a needless second-half red card.
Europa League: Tottenham Hotspur's shock exit leaves Jose Mourinho in the firing line
Mourinho has one last shot at redeeming this season and proving Levy right when Spurs aim to halt Manchester City's quest for an unprecedented quadruple in the League Cup final next month.