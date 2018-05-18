You are here:
Tottenham Hotspur's Keanan Bennetts becomes latest English teen to head to Germany

Sports AFP May 18, 2018 23:14:23 IST

Berlin: Keanan Bennetts is the latest junior England international to defect to the Bundesliga after Borussia Mönchengladbach announced on Friday they have signed the teenager on a four-year contract.

Bennetts, 19, will join Borussia Mönchengladbach on four-year contract. Reuters

The 19-year-old winger, who was born in London and has a German mother, has signed from Tottenham Hotspur and joins defenders Reece Oxford, 19, on loan from West Ham, and Mandela Egbo, 20, as the other Englishmen in the Gladbach squad.

"He (Bennetts) can play several positions in attack, this season he has played for Tottenham in the Premier League 2 and in the UEFA Youth League," said Gladbach's sporting director Max Eberl.

"We trust him to make the jump into the Bundesliga."

Bennetts is the latest talent from England's youth teams hoping to shine in the Bundesliga.

Jadon Sancho, 18, has impressed for Borussia Dortmund after signing from Manchester City while Ademola Lookman, 20, scored five goals in 11 games for RB Leipzig on a six-month loan spell this year from Everton.


