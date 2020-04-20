You are here:
Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son begins three-week military service in South Korea

Sports The Associated Press Apr 20, 2020 19:12:47 IST

London: Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son started a three-week period of military service in his native South Korea on Monday.

File image of Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son. AP

The 27-year-old Son reported to a Marine Corps unit on the southern island of Jeju, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, and will be in camp until 8 May.

He is fulfilling requirements of the military service exemption he earned by winning the gold medal for South Korea in the football tournament at the Asian Games in 2018. Without the exemption, he would have been required by law to serve 21 months.

Son, who recently recovered from a broken arm sustained in a match in February, is doing his service while the Premier League is indefinitely suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain is in lockdown until at least the first week of May, and the earliest the league can restart is by June.

