Tottenham Hotspur sign Giovani lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon, Arsenal bring in Kieran Tierney to bolster defence on Premier League deadline day

London: Tottenham made the headlines on a busy final day of the Premier League transfer window with deals for Giovani lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon, while Arsenal strengthened their defence with the signing of Kieran Tierney.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku's prolonged transfer to Inter Milan was also completed after the clubs reportedly agreed on a deal that could rise to 80 million euros ($90 million).

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been under pressure from manager Mauricio Pochettino to build on the progress made on and off the field as Tottenham moved into a new 62,000-capacity stadium and reached the Champions League final last season.

After the club-record signing of French international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, the signings of Lo Celso and Sessegnon add some much-needed depth to a Spurs squad that had previously gone 18 months without a new recruit.

Argentine international midfielder Lo Celso has joined on a season-long loan deal from Real Betis with an option to make the transfer permanent next summer.

England Under-21 international Sessegnon joins from Fulham in a £25 million deal that could rise to £30 million in performance-related add-ons on a six-year contract.

However, a sensational swoop for Paulo Dybala broke down with Juventus unwilling to let the Argentine leave without an adequate replacement, having missed out on Lukaku.

Arsenal bolster defence

Arsenal were badly in need of defensive recruits to shore up a backline that conceded 51 Premier League goals last season to miss out on Champions League football for a third straight year.

The Londoners long-standing interest in Tierney was finally given the green light when the payment structure of a £25-million move was agreed with Celtic.

"I've lived my dream and I've loved every single minute of it," said Tierney of leaving his boyhood club. "Now I just feel was the right time to take a step on. I feel this is a great opportunity for me."

Arsenal are also set to secure some much-needed cover at centre-back in an £8 million deal for Chelsea's David Luiz.

The Gunners could recoup that deadline day spent after reportedly agreeing a £35 million deal to sell Alex Iwobi to Everton.

Manchester City and Liverpool are expected to battle for the Premier League title once more, but were not busy on deadline day.

City brought in veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson on loan from Derby as back-up to Ederson and Claudio Bravo after the signings of Rodri, Angelino and Joao Cancelo earlier in the window.

Liverpool made just three low-key additions in teenagers Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott and back-up goalkeeper Adrian over the course of the summer.

Outside the top six, Watford broke their transfer record to bring in Senegal international Ismaïla Sarr for a reported 35 million euros from Rennes.

Wilfried Zaha's hopes of a move from Crystal Palace were snubbed as Everton could not match the London club's asking price.

"It's been well documented that he wanted to leave, but it has not worked out for him," admitted Palace manager Roy Hodgson.

Brighton bolstered their midfield options with the loan signing of Australian international Aaron Mooy.

Former England international Andy Carroll returned to Newcastle on a free transfer from West Ham, while the Magpies also secured Swedish defender Emil Krafth.

Leicester are also set to use some of the £80 million they received from Manchester United for Harry Maguire on Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet for 20 million euros.

And Burnley secured the services of Danny Drinkwater on loan from Chelsea until January.