Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino remains coy about rumours linking him to Real Madrid job

Sports Dilip Unnikrishnan Jun 01, 2018 18:48:15 IST

Madrid: Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino responded on Friday to speculation that he is Real Madrid's favoured candidate to succeed Zinedine Zidane as coach by saying: "What will be, will be."

Pochettino, speaking in Barcelona at the launch of the Spanish version of his book "A Brave New World", said he was happy at the north London club where he signed a new and improved contract last week.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - May 13, 2018 Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino waves to their fans after the match

File image of Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. Reuters

"I have a five-year deal with Tottenham and I'm very happy at the club. My commitment is at a maximum level," the Argentinian said.

"We need to relax and take things as they come. After that we'll see what happens."

Zidane shocked Real by revealing he was leaving the club just days after making history by winning a third successive Champions League title.

Pochettino said he could understand the pressure that the Frenchman had been under.

"When a name is associated with Real Madrid, the expectations are immense... Football throws up circumstances you don't expect and you have to make the most of it each day.

"What will be, will be."

Spanish sports daily AS reported that Pochettino's new contract does not include an agreement that he can leave Tottenham if Real make an approach for him.

Pochettino led Spurs to third place in the Premier League in the just-completed season, behind Manchester United and runaway winners Manchester City.


Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 18:48 PM

