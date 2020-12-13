Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool in action in Premier League; Real Sociedad eye top spot in LaLiga

Tottenham and Liverpool return to Premier League action after seeing their biggest title rivals drop points on Saturday.

A look at what's happening around European football on Sunday:

ENGLAND

Tottenham and Liverpool return to Premier League action after seeing their biggest title rivals drop points on Saturday.

Tottenham visit Crystal Palace and Liverpool are away to Fulham, with the teams still the top two in the division after Chelsea lost 1-0 at Everton. Before that, the two Manchester clubs drew 0-0 at Old Trafford.

After defending stoutly and winning seven points from a possible nine in a tough three-game stretch against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal, Tottenham must work out how to win against an opponent that is likely to sit back and soak up pressure itself.

Diogo Jota is an injury doubt for Liverpool, who are behind Tottenham on goal difference.

Arsenal look to bounce back from a poor run of results in a home match against Burnley, Leicester host Brighton, and Sheffield United go for a first win of the season when they visit Southampton.

SPAIN

Real Sociedad host Eibar and hope to take advantage of the first loss of the season by Atlético Madrid. Sociedad are in second place one point behind the league leaders after Atlético lost on Saturday at Real Madrid.

Barcelona will hope to bounce back from back-to-back losses in all competitions when they host struggling Levante. Ronald Koeman's team are 12 points adrift after their worst league campaign in years.

Villarreal visit Real Betis hoping to reclaim third place from Madrid.

ITALY

Inter Milan will have to pick themselves up after another early Champions League exit as they return to domestic action. Inter drew 0-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday and failed to progress from the group stage for the third successive year. They visit Cagliari looking to keep up the pressure on AC Milan at the top of the table. Inter are third, a point behind Sassuolo and five behind Milan, who face Parma.

Napoli and Juventus are a point behind Inter and play Sampdoria and Genoa, respectively. Atalanta host Fiorentina and Roma visit Bologna.

GERMANY

Bayer Leverkusen can move top of the Bundesliga with a win at home over Hoffenheim. Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw at Union Berlin on Saturday gives Peter Bosz' team the chance to go one point above Bayern and Leipzig.

Leverkusen are one of just two remaining unbeaten teams in the league but they haven't enjoyed success against Hoffenheim in recent years.

Schalke visit Augsburg earlier Sunday, when they will hope to bring an end to their 26-game run without a win. Schalke are closing in on Tasmania Berlin's league record of 31 straight games without a victory. Augsburg offer a good opportunity for Schalke – they haven't won a Bundesliga game since beating Mainz in October.

FRANCE

Lyon head to face Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes on an unbeaten 10-game run and with the chance to overtake PSG in the title race. Victory would put Lyon one point ahead of the defending champions and coach Rudi Garcia's attack is in great form.

Memphis Depay, Karl Toko Ekambi and Tino Kadewere have combined for 17 goals and eight assists in 13 games.

Meanwhile, Lille will also move one point above PSG if they beat Bordeaux at home. Lille have lost only once this season, and have conceded the least goals (nine) along with PSG.