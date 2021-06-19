Top seed Matteo Berrettini beats Alex de Minaur in straight sets to enter Queen's final
The 25-year-old Italian has yet to drop a set on his debut at Queen's and although Australian number one De Minaur gave him a good workout he had too much power for his opponent.
London: Top seed Matteo Berrettini says he hopes he does not sleep too well ahead of Sunday's Queen's tournament final after beating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 in the semi-finals on Saturday.
The 25-year-old Italian has yet to drop a set on his debut at Queen's and although Australian number one De Minaur gave him a good workout he had too much power for his opponent.
An early break in the first set over the fourth-seeded De Minaur and then at 4-4 in the second was sufficient to seal his place in the final of the key warm-up tournament for Wimbledon.
"The goal of the week is to win the title," said Berrettini after he had let out a huge roar of delight.
"There is one more step, for sure, to achieve that but to reach the final is a great achievement with the history of the tournament.
"I had to play my best to beat Alex."
Berrettini -- who has been in fine form and arrived on the back of a quarter-final appearance at the French Open -- has won the Serbian Open this year and reached the final of the Madrid Masters.
He grinned when asked does he usually sleep soundly on the eve of a final.
"If I sleep too well then something is off," he said.
"I have to be nervous and the adrenaline has to kick in... I just hope I will sleep enough."
Berrettini -- ranked nine in the world and one of 10 Italians in the top 100 -- will play the winner of Canadian second seed Denis Shapovalov and Britain's Cameron Norrie.
Shapovalov reached the semi-finals earlier on Saturday completing victory in his match with American Frances Tiafoe, which had been interrupted by bad light on Friday, 6-3, 6-4.
also read
French Open 2021: Roger Federer announces withdrawal from tournament in bid to protect fitness
The 39-year-old Swiss star was playing in his first Grand Slam since reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2020, and made it into the last 16 with a gruelling four-set win over Dominik Koepfer on Saturday.
France's Alize Cornet beats Garbine Muguruza to reach semi-finals in Berlin WTA tournament
Cornet, currently 63rd in the world, dug deep to seal a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) victory over Spain's two-time Grand Slam winner Muguruza, now ranked 13th, after almost three hours on court.
French Open 2021: Djokovic reaches semi-final to set up 58th meeting with Nadal as Sakkari ends Swiatek defence
Nadal, chasing a 14th title in Paris and record-setting 21st Grand Slam, defeated Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0, shrugging off seeing his winning run of 36 consecutive sets at the tournament come to an end.