Top Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy qualify for World Championship

New Delhi: Top Indian shuttlers, including PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, qualified for the prestigious badminton World Championships to be held in Nanjing, China from 30 July to 5 August.

Sindhu and Saina, who won the silver and bronze medal respectively at the Glasgow edition last year, will be joined by World No 5 Kidambi Srikanth and World No 10 HS Prannoy and B Sai Praneeth, ranked 19th in the BWF ranking list.

Commonwealth Games silver medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and national champions B Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri also booked their tickets for Nanjing in the men's doubles category.

Ashwini Ponnappa, who emerged as the star by guiding India to a historic mixed team gold during the Commonwealth Games, also qualified for the World Championship along with her women's doubles partner Sikki Reddy and mixed doubles partner Satwiksairaj.

Upcoming women's doubles pair of Poorvisha S Ram and J Meghana also qualified as the second-best ranked Indian pair, while Sikki and Pranaav Jerry Chopra made it to the list as the best-ranked mixed doubles pair from India.

A Member Association (MA) is allowed to field four players in a category if all four are ranked within the top eight, or three players if they are ranked in the top 24, or two players if they are ranked in the top 150.

The BWF world ranking list of 26 April determines the eligibility of players under Phase 1 of the qualifying system, while Member Associations will be informed by 17 May of the players/pairs who are eligible to qualify under phase two.