Top Four Premium Idols And Figurines For Your Home Mandir

Detailed design and vibrant colour

This Ganesha idol has a detailed design and will make you look at it twice with all its vibrant colours. It is about 9.3cm in height, and 190 grams in weight. This compact idol is made with a fibre material which keeps it lightweight as well as durable with a 9.3cm. Because of its good quality material, the idol is easy to clean and can be wiped off with a soft dry cloth regularly. It is ideal for use not just in the mandir but also as a show piece on your decor shelf, office desk, or even on the car dashboard so you can buy this idol to keep it wherever you want.

Beautiful Idols of Saraswati, Ganesha and Laxmi

Made with 40 percent mercury or parad, these idols are perfect for worship as the material they are made with is considered to be auspicious, sacred and pure according to the vedas. These idols come in a set of three with Laxmi - the Goddess of wealth, Ganesh - the God who marks the beginnings of everything special you set out to do, and Saraswati - the Goddess of knowledge and wisdom. Each idol weighs 100 grams, and hence is extremely lightweight so in case you’re planning on carrying it somewhere, this set is a good choice to purchase.

Idol of Sitting Hanuman Ji

Considered to be the god of strength, this idol of Hanuman Ji is perfect for your pooja room, or as a gift for someone who is a worshipper. The idol is sturdy and weighs approximately 400 gms. The colour of the metal it is made with is bronze-like and adds to the decor of your home. Its finishing is smooth, making the idol look elegant. Also, the idol is a symbol of prosperity and good luck, which makes you feel positive each time you pray or worship it. You should buy this idol if you are a devotee of Lord Hanuman.

Goddess Laxmi’s idol for home Mandir

This idol of Goddess Laxmi is approximately 1 foot in length and is great for a pooja room or a home mandir space that has ample space. It is handcrafted by skilled craftsmen by carving the marble and painting it with long lasting colours. The idol is easy to clean with either wet or dry cloth but should not be scrubbed. This idol is sturdy and weighs almost 7 kilograms. You should buy it for yourself or as a gift for your loved ones if you have a large area to place it in.