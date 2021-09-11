Top Belarus ice hockey official steps down after controversy over threatening players for political views
The Belarus hockey federation had initially signaled Dmitri Baskov could stay on as president, but he told state TV on Friday he was stepping aside to avoid possible further sanctions against the federation if he stayed.
Minsk, Belarus: The top ice hockey official in Belarus has stepped down after he was banned for five years for threatening players over their political beliefs.
The Belarus hockey federation had initially signaled Dmitri Baskov could stay on as president in defiance of Wednesday's ban, but he told state TV on Friday he was stepping aside to avoid possible further sanctions against the federation if he stayed.
The International Ice Hockey Federation ruled Baskov “abused his position” by trying to influence others to back authoritarian Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Its investigation found evidence he “threatened and discriminated Belarusian athletes because of their political opinion.”
The IIHF previously removed Belarus as host of this year's men's world championships after a backlash from sponsors.
Belarus has been in turmoil for more than a year since longtime president Lukashenko, who is a passionate hockey fan, was re-elected in a vote widely seen as rigged and which led to a violent crackdown on pro-democracy protests.
also read
Football Association of Ireland agrees equal pay deal for men's and women's teams
England, Brazil, Australia, Norway and New Zealand are among the other nations to have publicly committed to paying their men and women players the same amount for earning a senior cap.
Rugby India gets support from Odisha government, U18 girls team to compete at Asian Championships
The national training and selection camp has already commenced at the KIIT University campus in Bhubaneswar from 14 August and will continue till 16 September.
Alexander Zverev planning to take legal action over allegations of domestic abuse from former girlfriend
Zverev, last year's US Open runner-up, is seeded fourth in this year's New York Grand Slam hardcourt tennis showdown that begins Monday.