Tom Holland shares full costume photo from Spider-Man 3 set, urges mask use amid pandemic

Actor Tom Holland recently shared a photo of himself from the Spider-Man 3 set in full costume, but also a face mask. He urged his fans and followers to wear masks in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 9.9 million cases of the virus were reported as of Sunday evening in the US, writes CNN. On Sunday morning, the global count of cases was 50 million with US, India, Brazil and Russia being hit the worst.

Here is his post

The post has been liked more than 64 lakh times so far, and has received a stream of comments from celebrities like Timothée Chalamet.

Holland will once again be seen as Peter Parker, whose alter-ego is Spider-Man in the upcoming film. Zendaya will reprise her role as MJ, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Jacob Batalon as Ned, and Tony Revolori will essay Flash Thompson.

Jamie Foxx will play supervillain Electro, a character he first portrayed in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, when actor Andrew Garfield was essaying the role of the iconic webslinger. According to CNET, JK Simmons is likely be seen as editor-in-chief of Daily Bugle J Jonah Jameson and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stranger.

While not much is known about Spider-Man 3, Holland had revealed that production on the film has begun. The yet-untitled follow-up to Homecoming and last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home, has Jon Watts returning as director.