Tokyo Paralympics 2020: 'On the podium yet again', wishes pour in after Devendra Jhajharia wins his third medal at Games

Twitter heaped praises on Jhajharia for writing history with his third medal win at Paralympics. Here are the best reactions

FP Sports August 30, 2021 11:21:32 IST
File image of Devendra Jhajharia. Image: Instagram/Devendra Jhajharia

Veteran Devendra Jhajharia wrote history at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 when he clinched a silver medal in men's javelin throw F46 event. This is his third medal overall in Paralympics.

Jhajharia, 40, already India's greatest Paralympian after winning gold medals in the 2004 and 2016 Games, pulled off a new personal best throw of 64.35m for the silver.

He had lost his left hand after accidentally touching an electric wire when he was only eight years old. He bettered his own world record of 63.97m in Tokyo but Sri Lanka's Dinesh Priyam Herath Mudiyanselage threw 67.79m to set a new world record. He clinched the gold medal.

The bronze medal also went to India with Sundar Singh Gurjar with a throw of 64.01m.

Twitter heaped praise on Jhajharia for writing history with his third medal win at Paralympics. Here are the best reactions:

