Tokyo Paralympics 2020: 'On the podium yet again', wishes pour in after Devendra Jhajharia wins his third medal at Games
Twitter heaped praises on Jhajharia for writing history with his third medal win at Paralympics. Here are the best reactions
Veteran Devendra Jhajharia wrote history at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 when he clinched a silver medal in men's javelin throw F46 event. This is his third medal overall in Paralympics.
Jhajharia, 40, already India's greatest Paralympian after winning gold medals in the 2004 and 2016 Games, pulled off a new personal best throw of 64.35m for the silver.
He had lost his left hand after accidentally touching an electric wire when he was only eight years old. He bettered his own world record of 63.97m in Tokyo but Sri Lanka's Dinesh Priyam Herath Mudiyanselage threw 67.79m to set a new world record. He clinched the gold medal.
The bronze medal also went to India with Sundar Singh Gurjar with a throw of 64.01m.
Twitter heaped praise on Jhajharia for writing history with his third medal win at Paralympics. Here are the best reactions:
The javelin is working for India at Games
Our Javelin Throwers have done proud.
Many congratulations to Devendra Jhajharia for winning #Silver and Sundar Singh Gurjar for winning #Bronze at #Paralympics.#Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/K5oArDQjxq
— RajyavardhanRathore (@Ra_THORe) August 30, 2021
What a story!
Athens 2004: Gurjar was 8, Jhajharia won
Rio 2016: Gurjar was disqualified for late registration, Jhajharia won
Today, they’re both on the podium withandat #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #IND https://t.co/v6Z1j4DYs3
— Yash Jha (@jhayash) August 30, 2021
Here's the outstanding effort from Jhajharia
One more medal for #IND Devendra Jhajharia wins #SILVER in Men's Javelin Throw F46 Final #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Lk47DaxL0X
— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 30, 2021
What an inspiration Jhajharia is
Congratulations Devendra Jhajharia on winning Silver for India in Men's F46 final of Javelin Throw event at #TokyoParalympics. Such a performance will encourage other athletes to give their best & come out with flying colours. Wish you all the best. #Cheer4India
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 30, 2021
PM has wished the two medallists as well
Superb performance by @DevJhajharia! One of our most experienced athletes wins a Silver medal. Devendra has been making India continuously proud. Congratulations to him. Best of luck for his future endeavours. #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/204B90fXbv
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021
India is overjoyed by the Bronze medal won by @SundarSGurjar. He has shown remarkable courage and dedication. Congratulations to him. Wishing him the very best. #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/irTIHefCoH
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021
He's made it a habit
Talk about longevity! 17 years after he won gold at the Athens Paralympics, 40 year old Devendra Jhajharia is on the Paralympic podium yet again, winning silver in the F46 category at Tokyo. What's more he does it with a new personal best of 64.35m. pic.twitter.com/mln8SCtxb3
— jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 30, 2021
also read
Tokyo Paralympics 2020: 'Take a bow,' Twitter hails Bhavina Patel for historic silver medal
Wishes continued to pour in on Sunday after Bhavina signed off with a silver at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020
Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Para athletes are real life heroes, says Sachin Tendulkar
"It is time for the Paralympics and I would like to appeal to all Indians to get behind our contingent of 54 athletes in Tokyo," Tendulkar said in a statement on Monday.
Tokyo Paralympics 2020: You are all winners and role models, PM Modi tells Indian para-athletes
India is sending a 54-member team — the largest ever — in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics with hopes that the country will produce its best ever performance.