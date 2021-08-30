Twitter heaped praises on Jhajharia for writing history with his third medal win at Paralympics. Here are the best reactions

Veteran Devendra Jhajharia wrote history at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 when he clinched a silver medal in men's javelin throw F46 event. This is his third medal overall in Paralympics.

Jhajharia, 40, already India's greatest Paralympian after winning gold medals in the 2004 and 2016 Games, pulled off a new personal best throw of 64.35m for the silver.

He had lost his left hand after accidentally touching an electric wire when he was only eight years old. He bettered his own world record of 63.97m in Tokyo but Sri Lanka's Dinesh Priyam Herath Mudiyanselage threw 67.79m to set a new world record. He clinched the gold medal.

The bronze medal also went to India with Sundar Singh Gurjar with a throw of 64.01m.

Twitter heaped praise on Jhajharia for writing history with his third medal win at Paralympics. Here are the best reactions:

Our Javelin Throwers have done proud. Many congratulations to Devendra Jhajharia for winning #Silver and Sundar Singh Gurjar for winning #Bronze at #Paralympics.#Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/K5oArDQjxq — RajyavardhanRathore (@Ra_THORe) August 30, 2021

Athens 2004: Gurjar was 8, Jhajharia won Rio 2016: Gurjar was disqualified for late registration, Jhajharia won Today, they’re both on the podium withandat #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #IND https://t.co/v6Z1j4DYs3 — Yash Jha (@jhayash) August 30, 2021

Congratulations Devendra Jhajharia on winning Silver for India in Men's F46 final of Javelin Throw event at #TokyoParalympics. Such a performance will encourage other athletes to give their best & come out with flying colours. Wish you all the best. #Cheer4India — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 30, 2021

PM has wished the two medallists as well

Superb performance by @DevJhajharia! One of our most experienced athletes wins a Silver medal. Devendra has been making India continuously proud. Congratulations to him. Best of luck for his future endeavours. #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/204B90fXbv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

India is overjoyed by the Bronze medal won by @SundarSGurjar. He has shown remarkable courage and dedication. Congratulations to him. Wishing him the very best. #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/irTIHefCoH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

