Tokyo: Singhraj Adana claimed the bronze medal in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event of the Paralympics here on Tuesday. Adana shot a total of 216.8 to finish the event in third place after qualifying for the eight-man final as the sixth-best shooter.

Hovering around the top three, Adana dropped out of contention with his poor 19th shot but managed to get back in the reckoning with his 20th attempt as China's Xiaolong Lou got 8.6.

Wishes poured in for the shooter after his bronze-winning performance:

Congratulations Singhraj Adhana on winning the Bronze medal in the men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics #Praise4Para — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 31, 2021

Singhraj Adana's winning the bronze medal in shooting at #Paralympics marks a high point in his saga of resilience and determined pursuit of excellence. Congratulations to him for this amazing feat! The nation is proud of you. May you achieve greater glory in the years to come. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2021

Exceptional performance by Singhraj Adhana! India’s talented shooter brings home the coveted Bronze Medal. He has worked tremendously hard and achieved remarkable successes. Congratulations to him and best wishes for the endeavours ahead. #Paralympics #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/l49vgiJ9Ax — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2021

Singhraj Adana makes a mark and how! Congratulations on the #Bronze in Air Pistol at #TokyoParalympics #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/yHqcawyhtk — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 31, 2021

Second medal for in Shooting event! Congratulations @AdhanaSinghraj for winning in P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event @Tokyo2020 #Paralympics. You have made all of us proud with your grit,focus and determination. #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/dHmjhXbaDc — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) August 31, 2021

Another day, another medal for at the #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 Congratulations, Singhraj Adana, for winning the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol SH1 event #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/Uw6xU4iWsk — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 31, 2021