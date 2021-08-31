Sports

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: 'Nation is proud of you' — Twitter celebrates bronze-medallist Singhraj Adana

Singhraj Adana shot a total of 216.8 to finish the event in third place after qualifying for the eight-man final as the sixth-best shooter.

FP Sports August 31, 2021 14:14:41 IST
Tokyo: Singhraj Adana claimed the bronze medal in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event of the Paralympics here on Tuesday. Adana shot a total of 216.8 to finish the event in third place after qualifying for the eight-man final as the sixth-best shooter.

Hovering around the top three, Adana dropped out of contention with his poor 19th shot but managed to get back in the reckoning with his 20th attempt as China's Xiaolong Lou got 8.6.

Wishes poured in for the shooter after his bronze-winning performance:

