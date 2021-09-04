Tokyo Paralympics 2020: 'He is a champion,' Twitter reacts to Pramod Bhagat's historic gold medal
World number one Bhagat, who is also an Asian champion, beat Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the summit clash while Sarkar defeated Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in the third-place play-off.
Current world champion Pramod Bhagat won a historic gold medal in the badminton men's singles SL3 class to continue the country's medal rush at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Bhagat, who has also tasted success on the continental stage, got the better of Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in the final.
Bhagat was competing in the SL3 classification, which features athletes with lower limb impairment.
Badminton is making its debut at the Paralympics in this edition, meaning Bhagat became the first Indian to win gold in the sport.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the landmark win:
Pramod Bhagat has won the hearts of the entire nation. He is a Champion, whose success will motivate millions. He showed remarkable resilience & determination. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours. @PramodBhagat83
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2021
G O L D !
Pramod Bhagat scripts history to bag 1st ever gold medal in Men's Singles SL3 event at #Paralympics
A remarkable achievement !
The 4 time BWF Champion adds a #Paralympics Gold to his name#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/qZ77Bf8gJA
— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 4, 2021
Another big news has come from #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics !
Congratulations @PramodBhagat83 for winning Gold in Men's Badminton Singles SL3!#Praise4Para #Cheer4India #ParalympicsTokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/LWwfaQP7qq
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 4, 2021
India’s season of firsts continues! This time in badminton!! World no.1 @PramodBhagat83 becomes India’s first shuttler to win a Gold medal in Paralympics or Olympics. Cannot be prouder! Many congratulations on a dominating display, champ! #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020
— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 4, 2021
GOLD! A fantastic performance by @PramodBhagat83 at #TokyoParalympics. Jai Hind!#Paralympics pic.twitter.com/Qu5XpaDCCb
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 4, 2021
Big big congratulations to u @PramodBhagat83 for winning the gold medal … #Badminton #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/jB0sBaBczf
— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 4, 2021
that celebration from pramod bhagat and his coach after winning gold ❤️#Paralympics
— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 4, 2021
Congratulations @PramodBhagat83 #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India https://t.co/elz7TBfSeG
— Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) September 4, 2021
