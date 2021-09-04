Sports

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: 'He is a champion,' Twitter reacts to Pramod Bhagat's historic gold medal

World number one Bhagat, who is also an Asian champion, beat Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the summit clash while Sarkar defeated Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in the third-place play-off.

FP Sports September 04, 2021 17:43:30 IST
Tokyo Paralympics 2020: 'He is a champion,' Twitter reacts to Pramod Bhagat's historic gold medal

File image of Pramod Bhagat. Twitter/@jswsports

Current world champion Pramod Bhagat won a historic gold medal in the badminton men's singles SL3 class to continue the country's medal rush at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Bhagat, who has also tasted success on the continental stage, got the better of Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in the final.

Bhagat was competing in the SL3 classification, which features athletes with lower limb impairment.

Badminton is making its debut at the Paralympics in this edition, meaning Bhagat became the first Indian to win gold in the sport.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the landmark win:

Updated Date: September 04, 2021 17:43:30 IST

TAGS:

also read

Images of Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Defining pictures from Day 10 of the Games
Sports

Images of Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Defining pictures from Day 10 of the Games

The defining images from Day 10 of the Tokyo Paralympics and the stories powering the men and women photographed.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Archer Harvinder Singh beats Korea's Kim Min Su to claim bronze medal
Sports

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Archer Harvinder Singh beats Korea's Kim Min Su to claim bronze medal

World No 23 Singh was the first athlete from India to win a gold medal at a major para competition in the 2018 Asian Games.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Pramod Bhagat shines with win in singles event; Palak Kohli suffers twin defeats
Sports

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Pramod Bhagat shines with win in singles event; Palak Kohli suffers twin defeats

Bhagat, the reigning world champion, outwitted fellow Indian Manoj Sarkar 21-10, 21-23, 21-9 in his men's singles group A class SL3 opener that lasted 56 minutes.