Organisers and the International Olympic Committee on Thursday banned all fans from Olympic venues in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures because of surging COVID-19 cases.

Tokyo Olympic organisers are holding out hope that the Paralympic Games might allow some fans.

A smattering of Olympic venues in outlying areas of Japan will allow some fans. Fans from abroad were banned several months ago as too risky.

Organising committee President Seiko Hashimoto, speaking at a Friday briefing, said a decision on Paralympic fans would be made after the Olympics close on 8 August. The Paralympics open on 24 August and will involve 4,400 athletes. The Olympics involve 11,000.

A state of emergency imposed by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga goes into effect on Monday and ends on 22 August.

“After the Olympics Games close — as soon as possible — we would like to make a decision," Hashimoto said. “Because if it's postponed any further it will impact the preparations for the Paralympics.”

Japan's Kyodo news agency said on Friday that a Lithuanian swimmer, who tested negative upon arrival in Tokyo on Wednesday, tested positive after travelling to a pre-Olympic training camp at Hiratsuka near Tokyo. Kyodo cited Hiratsuka city officials.

The city said the swimmer trained on Friday before receiving the positive result. Authorities were trying to trace his movements in the camp.

Tokyo reported 822 new COVID infections on Friday. It was the 20th straight day that the number was higher than seven days previously. New infections on July 2 was 660.

Japan's prime minister's office said on Friday that 16.8 percent of Japanese have been fully vaccinated.

The Olympic flame arrived on Friday in Tokyo and was unveiled at the Komazawa Olympic Park Stadium. It will not circulate around the city. The torch relay, which began in March in northeastern Japan, has been pulled from all streets in Tokyo leading up to the opening ceremony on 23 July.

The relay will take place on a few Tokyo islands off the coast of the mainland.