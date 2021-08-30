Tokyo Paralympics 2020: 'Congratulations on your shot at history,' wishes pour in for Avani Lekhara as she wins gold
Avani Lekhara is the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016), and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan (2016).
India's Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event in Tokyo on Monday.
The 19-year-old finished with a world record-equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.
Here's how Twitter reacted to her achievement:
Gold it is! Brilliant display by @AvaniLekhara to win India its first Paralympic gold medal in shooting. Immensely proud ! Many Congratulations on your shot at history ! #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020
— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 30, 2021
Phenomenal performance @AvaniLekhara! Congratulations on winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold, made possible due to your industrious nature and passion towards shooting. This is truly a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes for your future endeavours.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021
The first woman from #IND to win a #Paralympics #Gold @AvaniLekhara equals the current WR to win the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 final! #Tokyo2020 #ShootingParaSport
— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 30, 2021
It's a Gold! Heartiest congratulations to @Avanilekhara for winning India's first medal in #ParaShooting. The young shooter kept her calm & won the medal by equalling World record.@narendramodi @ianuragthakur@Media_SAI @Paralympics @ShootingPara #Praise4Para #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/h6JqIXehsv
— Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) August 30, 2021
Amazing Avani winsfor !
A historic achievement as she becomes the only woman in Olympics & Paralympics to win a gold !
• Shooting in 10m AR Standing SH1 Final
• Score of 249.6 creating a Paralympic Record
• Equalling the World Record#Praise4Para @AvaniLekhara pic.twitter.com/Md7pfLX8t2
— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 30, 2021
GOLD IT IS
We are proud of you @AvaniLekhara, not only you equals the current WR, but you also became the first woman from #IND to win a Gold at the #Paralympics#Cheer4India #Praise4Para https://t.co/L38TTDtVZp
— Khelo India (@kheloindia) August 30, 2021
Congratulations to @AvaniLekhara for winning the gold medal … #shooting #TokyoOlympics2020 #TokyoParalympics … #JaiHind https://t.co/o71lLTPqmt
— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) August 30, 2021
First #gold for #IND at the #Paralympics.
Avani Lakhera wins Gold in the Women's 10m AR Standing SH1 Shooting Final. What a moment. What an achievement!
Congratulations Avani. https://t.co/UhSXPgNVSd
— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) August 30, 2021
Wowwww!! Avani Lekhara becomes the first Indian woman ever to win a gold at the Olympics or Paralympics. Gold in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event with a Finals world record #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics
— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 30, 2021
