Avani Lekhara is the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016), and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan (2016).

India's Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event in Tokyo on Monday.

The 19-year-old finished with a world record-equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.

She's the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016), and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan (2016).

Here's how Twitter reacted to her achievement:

Gold it is! Brilliant display by @AvaniLekhara to win India its first Paralympic gold medal in shooting. Immensely proud ! Many Congratulations on your shot at history ! #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 30, 2021

Phenomenal performance @AvaniLekhara! Congratulations on winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold, made possible due to your industrious nature and passion towards shooting. This is truly a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

The first woman from #IND to win a #Paralympics #Gold @AvaniLekhara equals the current WR to win the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 final! #Tokyo2020 #ShootingParaSport — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 30, 2021

Amazing Avani winsfor ! A historic achievement as she becomes the only woman in Olympics & Paralympics to win a gold ! • Shooting in 10m AR Standing SH1 Final

• Score of 249.6 creating a Paralympic Record

• Equalling the World Record#Praise4Para @AvaniLekhara pic.twitter.com/Md7pfLX8t2 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 30, 2021

GOLD IT IS We are proud of you @AvaniLekhara, not only you equals the current WR, but you also became the first woman from #IND to win a Gold at the #Paralympics#Cheer4India #Praise4Para https://t.co/L38TTDtVZp — Khelo India (@kheloindia) August 30, 2021

First #gold for #IND at the #Paralympics. Avani Lakhera wins Gold in the Women's 10m AR Standing SH1 Shooting Final. What a moment. What an achievement! Congratulations Avani. https://t.co/UhSXPgNVSd — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) August 30, 2021

First #gold for #IND at the #Paralympics. Avani Lakhera wins Gold in the Women's 10m AR Standing SH1 Shooting Final. What a moment. What an achievement! Congratulations Avani. https://t.co/UhSXPgNVSd — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) August 30, 2021