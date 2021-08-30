Sports

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: 'Congratulations on your shot at history,' wishes pour in for Avani Lekhara as she wins gold

Avani Lekhara is the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016), and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan (2016).

FP Sports August 30, 2021 09:07:11 IST
India's Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event in Tokyo on Monday.

The 19-year-old finished with a world record-equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.

Here's how Twitter reacted to her achievement:

Updated Date: August 30, 2021 09:14:05 IST

