Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Afghan athletes evacuated and safe, confirms International Paralympic Committee
Afghanistan's two Paralympic athletes have been safely evacuated from the country, the International Paralympic Committee said on Wednesday, declining to specify their destination.
Tokyo: Afghanistan's two Paralympic athletes have been safely evacuated from the country, the International Paralympic Committee said on Wednesday, declining to specify their destination.
The two taekwondo athletes, Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli, were originally due to represent their country at the Tokyo Paralympics.
But with the swift fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, the pair were among the tens of thousands trapped and unable to leave the country.
Before the Games began, the IPC confirmed that the athletes would no longer be able to compete, and the Afghan flag featured at Tuesday's opening ceremony in a symbolic fashion only, carried by a volunteer.
"Efforts have been made to remove them from Afghanistan, they are now in a safe place," IPC spokesman Craig Spence said on Wednesday.
"I'm not going to tell you where they are because this isn't about sport, this is about human life and keeping people safe."
Spence said the pair would not be competing at the Games, and their focus at the moment was on their well-being.
"Obviously they've been through a very traumatic process, they're undergoing counselling and psychological help," he told reporters.
"We are being kept in the loop about their whereabouts and their well-being."
Khudadadi, 23, was to be the first woman ever to represent Afghanistan at the Paralympics and had appealed for help to flee the country after the Taliban takeover.
Australian broadcaster ABC reported that the Paralympians were among a group of Afghan athletes evacuated to Australia, but there has been no official confirmation.
also read
Tokyo Paralympics 2020: First virus case reported in Village as Japan battle record wave
The case involves a Games-related member of staff who is not resident in Japan, according to organisers, who did not give further details.
Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Para athletes are real life heroes, says Sachin Tendulkar
"It is time for the Paralympics and I would like to appeal to all Indians to get behind our contingent of 54 athletes in Tokyo," Tendulkar said in a statement on Monday.
Tokyo Paralympics 2020: You are all winners and role models, PM Modi tells Indian para-athletes
India is sending a 54-member team — the largest ever — in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics with hopes that the country will produce its best ever performance.