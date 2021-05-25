Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latin American athletes to be vaccinated in Miami for Games
Olympic athletes from different Latin American countries began to get vaccinated in Miami on Monday as part of an agreement between Panam Sports, the Consulate of Mexico and the Marsoni Foundation, which works on the prevention of migrant diseases.
Miami: The president of the Pan American Sports Organization (Panam Sports) is concerned about the health of athletes at the Tokyo Olympic Games and is encouraging them to travel to Miami to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Neven Ilic spoke to the Associated Press from his brand-new office overlooking Miami's financial district. The official explained that one of the biggest challenges will be finding athletes who live and train in third countries.
The other, he said, will be the quarantine that some countries require for people returning from international travel that could mean two weeks without the athlete's training routine.
However, Ilic hopes that at least 1,000 athletes and members of his delegations would travel to Miami to get vaccinated under the program.
