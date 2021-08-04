Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'You've boxed your way into history', Twitterati hail Lovlina Borgohain after claiming bronze

Here's how Twitterati reacted after boxer Lovlina Borgohain won bronze following her defeat to Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the semi-final.

FP Sports August 04, 2021 13:09:15 IST
Lovlina Borgohain's bronze was India's third medal at Tokyo 2020 after Mirabai Chanu's silver in weightlifting and PV Sindhu's bronze in badminton. AP

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain bowed out of Tokyo Olympics 2020 with a bronze medal following a defeat to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women’s welterweight semi-final contest at the Kokugikan Arena on Wednesday.

Lovlina was assured of a medal at the Games when she outpunched Taiwan’s Nien-Chin Chen 4-1 in the quarter-finals, but could not continue her promising run against the Turkish boxer. Surmeneli was superior to the 23-year-old Indian boxer, and she kicked off the bout with a series of aggressive punches in the first round.

Lovlina also received a one-point deduction in the second round for avoiding to pay attention to the referee’s command despite a few cautions.

With the bronze medal, Lovlina became the third Indian boxer to confirm a top-three finish, after Vijender Singh (2008) and MC Mary Kom (2012).

This was India's third medal at Tokyo 2020 after Mirabai Chanu's silver in weightlifting and PV Sindhu's bronze in badminton.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Lovlina’s defeat:

Chin up, Lovlina!

Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu and now Lovlina Borgohain!

Lovlina's first Olympic medal!



Never doubt Lovlina!



Some words of encouragement for the boxer



Credit to Lovlina's never-give-up attitude!



An inspired performance despite defeat

Lovlina has a long way to go!

