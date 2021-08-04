Here's how Twitterati reacted after boxer Lovlina Borgohain won bronze following her defeat to Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the semi-final.

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain bowed out of Tokyo Olympics 2020 with a bronze medal following a defeat to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women’s welterweight semi-final contest at the Kokugikan Arena on Wednesday.

Lovlina was assured of a medal at the Games when she outpunched Taiwan’s Nien-Chin Chen 4-1 in the quarter-finals, but could not continue her promising run against the Turkish boxer. Surmeneli was superior to the 23-year-old Indian boxer, and she kicked off the bout with a series of aggressive punches in the first round.

Lovlina also received a one-point deduction in the second round for avoiding to pay attention to the referee’s command despite a few cautions.

With the bronze medal, Lovlina became the third Indian boxer to confirm a top-three finish, after Vijender Singh (2008) and MC Mary Kom (2012).

This was India's third medal at Tokyo 2020 after Mirabai Chanu's silver in weightlifting and PV Sindhu's bronze in badminton.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Lovlina’s defeat:

Lovlina, you gave your best punch ! India is extremely proud of what you have achieved ! You’ve achieved a medal in your first Olympics; the journey has just begun! Well done @LovlinaBorgohai !#Boxing #Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/kIW7qkeze5 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 4, 2021

Lovlina's first Olympic medal!





There is no doubt that the Turkish World Champion Busenaz was a superior boxer. There is also no doubt that @LovlinaBorgohai gave it her all. Congrats on your bronze medal Lovlina. You have so much to be proud of. #Olympics #boxing #IND — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 4, 2021





she was outclassed but lovlina seals her place in history with the bronze, third boxing medal for india at the #Olympics . unlike mirabai & sindhu, she was under the radar when #Tokyo2020 began, returns home a bonafide superstar! #Boxing — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 4, 2021





What a brave brave show against a far stronger boxer. Well fought Lovlina, you kept going in even when everything seemed lost! pic.twitter.com/NGOonG2WOM — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) August 4, 2021





Congratulations to Lovlina Borgohain! With your hard work and dogged determination, you have done the nation proud. Your Bronze medal in boxing at the Olympics Games will inspire the youth, especially young women, to battle with challenges and turn their dreams into reality. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 4, 2021

We are extremely proud of you & your fighting spirit is inspiring !#Olympics #Tokyo2020 #IndiaAtTokyo #lovlina_borgohain #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/0FOnSm7IZL — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 4, 2021

