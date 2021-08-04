Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'You’re a fighter', Twitter reacts to Ravi Dahiya's pinfall victory over Nurislam Sanayev
Here's how Twitterati reacted to Ravi Dahiya's stunning turnaround in the men's 57kg semi-final bout.
Ravi Dahiya ensured India clinched yet another medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after scoring a sensational pinfall victory over Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the men's 57kg wrestling event, becoming only the second Indian wrestler to qualify for the final in the Olympics.
Dahiya was trailing the Kazakh grappler for the most part and with the score reading 9-2, it seemed as if his hopes of progressing any further in the competition were over. The fourth seed however, bounced back in the final minutes of the bout with a double leg attack that ultimately sealed the deal in favour of the wrestler from the village of Nahri in Sonepat district, Haryana.
Dahiya faces world champion Zavur Uguev in the gold medal match on Thursday, 5 August.
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter to Dahiya's feat as he became the fifth Indian wrestler to win an Olympic medal while taking India's tally in Tokyo 2020 to four:
What a turn around Ravi Kumar Dahiya!
The way you kept your calm after being 9-2 down and won the match was a spectacle in itself.
Just Terrific! #Wrestling #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/cKyLhY7E85
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 4, 2021
Medal Alert: India’s tally goes up to 4! Great show by Ravi Kumar Dahiya to come from behind and beat Kazakh rival. Will it be gold or silver for him? Either works for me! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 4, 2021
One of the finest and most dramatic comeback by Ravi Kumar Dahiya!
India is confirmed of another Olympic medal as Ravi is through to the 57kg FINAL in men's #Wrestling
at #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/8dn6VdFKhk
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 4, 2021
What a comeback! Ravi Kumar Dahiya advances to the 57kg FINAL in men's wrestling Another medal confirmed for at the #Olympics #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/qhwoe2LdGi — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 4, 2021
Come on !! #Wrestling #IndiaAtOlympics #RaviKumar pic.twitter.com/hJobS8y3UZ
— Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) August 4, 2021
What a brilliant comeback Ravi Kumar Dahiya! You’re a fighter! You had us on the edge of our seat with your power play! All the best for the final! India is cheering for you !#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/pwevoimBC5 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 4, 2021
