Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'You’re a fighter', Twitter reacts to Ravi Dahiya's pinfall victory over Nurislam Sanayev

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Ravi Dahiya's stunning turnaround in the men's 57kg semi-final bout.

FP Sports August 04, 2021 19:03:22 IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'You’re a fighter', Twitter reacts to Ravi Dahiya's pinfall victory over Nurislam Sanayev

Ravi Dahiya in action against Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the men's 57kg semi-finals at Tokyo Olympics 2020. AP

Ravi Dahiya ensured India clinched yet another medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after scoring a sensational pinfall victory over Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the men's 57kg wrestling event, becoming only the second Indian wrestler to qualify for the final in the Olympics.

Dahiya was trailing the Kazakh grappler for the most part and with the score reading 9-2, it seemed as if his hopes of progressing any further in the competition were over. The fourth seed however, bounced back in the final minutes of the bout with a double leg attack that ultimately sealed the deal in favour of the wrestler from the village of Nahri in Sonepat district, Haryana.

Dahiya faces world champion Zavur Uguev in the gold medal match on Thursday, 5 August.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter to Dahiya's feat as he became the fifth Indian wrestler to win an Olympic medal while taking India's tally in Tokyo 2020 to four:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: August 04, 2021 19:03:22 IST

TAGS:

also read

Tokyo Olympics 2020: India stun Australia to reach women’s hockey semis; Kamalpreet Kaur impresses despite finishing 6th
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: India stun Australia to reach women’s hockey semis; Kamalpreet Kaur impresses despite finishing 6th

Rani Rampal and her resolute team brought their 'A' game and lots of determination to the field and the Australians did not know what to do.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 12, Highlights: Barrionuevo brace helps Argentina beat India 2-1; wrestler Ravi Kumar guarantees silver
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 12, Highlights: Barrionuevo brace helps Argentina beat India 2-1; wrestler Ravi Kumar guarantees silver

Check out live scores and updates from India's Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign on Day 12 in our live blog.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Heartbreak in men's hockey but dream still alive; disappointments galore in athletics
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Heartbreak in men's hockey but dream still alive; disappointments galore in athletics

Manpreet Singh's men will get a second and last shot at finishing on the podium on Thursday when they take on Germany, the other losing semifinalist, in the bronze play-off.