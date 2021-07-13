Tokyo Olympics 2020: World No 5 Bianca Andreescu to skip Games over COVID-19 concerns
Andreescu joins several high-profile players who have already withdrawn from the Olympics.
Los Angeles: Canadian world number five Bianca Andreescu said on Monday she will skip the Tokyo Olympics, citing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 21-year-old 2019 US Open champion announced her decision in a statement on social media.
"I would like to inform you that I have made the very difficult decision to not play in the Tokyo Olympics later this month," Andreescu said.
"I have been dreaming of representing Canada at the Olympics since I was a little girl, but with all the challenges we are facing as it relates to the pandemic, I know that deep in my heart, this is the right decision to make for myself."
Andreescu joins several high-profile players who have already withdrawn from the Olympics.
Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Dominic Thiem have all pulled out while others such as world number one Novak Djokovic are wavering.
Newly crowned Wimbledon champion Djokovic said on Sunday he was "50/50" over playing in Tokyo, citing disappointment over the decision announced last week to bar spectators from the event.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Besides COVID-19, Games brace for typhoons, earthquakes
Seven earthquakes of magnitude six or higher have hit Japan so far this year, including a 7.3-magnitude quake in February, and a March jolt that sparked a tsunami advisory.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Naomi Osaka looking to be in top form for Games, agrees to participate in press conferences
The world number two told Japan's national broadcaster NHK she was getting ready to play on home turf at the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Games, after having withdrawn from Wimbledon and the French Open.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Stan Wawrinka latest tennis player to withdraw from Games
Wawrinka joins Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Simona Halep and Dominic Thiem in withdrawing from the Games which start in Tokyo on 23 July.