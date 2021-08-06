The Indian women's hockey team finished fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and there's no doubt that they are one of our finest athletes to wear the Indian jersey.

Some of India's best athletes finished fourth at the Olympics and missed out on a medal. Milkha Singh, PT Usha and Dipa Karmakar. The women's hockey team added themselves to this list by finishing fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A fourth place finish has no medal at the Games but it is indeed a momentous achievement for a team which finished last at Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016.

Not to forget their initial form at Tokyo 2020. The Sjoerd Marijne-coached team lost their opening three matches and were all set for an early exit but they turned it around.

Two must-win games against Ireland and South Africa and the team defeated them to make it to the quarter-final. Then they faced one of the medal favourites Australia and Gurjit Kaur's only goal of the match sealed the win.

The team then pushed hard against Argentina but missed out on a spot in the final after narrowly losing 1-2. The similar gritty performance was also seen in the bronze medal match and after two quarters they were leading 3-2 but then Great Britain scored twice to clinch the medal.

A day prior, the men's team made history by winning the bronze after 41 years. The Rani Rampal-led side might not have a medal to show for their run but their feat is nothing short of historic.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter after India's loss against Great Britain:

We narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

‘Victory in defeat’ is such a cliche, but today, India’s women #Hockey players showed that it could actually make perfect sense. They left everything out there on the pitch. Sad they come away with nothing..#Olympics — Hemant (@hemantbuch) August 6, 2021

You gave it your all. Proud of how you played. Won a billion hearts. Created history and inspired the next gen #IndiaAtTokyo2020 #womenhockeyindia — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 6, 2021

This fourth place, the first ever semifinal in history, needs to be celebrated the way we celebrated Dipa Karmakar at Rio. This is a win on so many levels. #Hockey — Snehal Pradhan #MaskUp (@SnehalPradhan) August 6, 2021

Nothing but respect for our girls who gave their best. We are very proud of you and I am sure they will only get better. #IndvsGBR pic.twitter.com/aD0XIxN9Dh — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 6, 2021

Heartbreak ? Hell no. You’ve only won hearts ♥️ The whole country is so so proud of your efforts 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Heads up !! #TeamIndia #hockey #WomensHockeyTeam @TheHockeyIndia @WeAreTeamIndia — SK Uthappa OLY (@Uthappask) August 6, 2021

GB played better than us no doubt. We have lost to a better team there's no shame in that. We celebrated the medal yesterday, we must stand with them during this loss as well. They give it their all. Proud of #Ourgirls — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) August 6, 2021

The performance of the Indian women’s hockey team has been one of the best stories of the Tokyo #Olympics They played as a team and gave it their all. Cannot ask for any more. Thank you for giving us fans so many wonderful memories 🙏🇮🇳🏑 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 6, 2021

over this last fortnight, 16 matches across the men's & women's competition has put indian #Hockey firmly back in the national sporting limelight. now to build on the momentum. #Tokyo2020 #Olympics — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 6, 2021