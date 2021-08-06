Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'Won a billion hearts', Twitterati praise Indian women's hockey team's efforts in fourth place finish

The Indian women's hockey team finished fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and there's no doubt that they are one of our finest athletes to wear the Indian jersey.

FP Sports August 06, 2021 09:46:13 IST
India goalkeeper Savita and Nikki Pradhan are comforted by assistant coach Johnna Dorothea Maria Schopman after India's loss against Great Britain. AP

Some of India's best athletes finished fourth at the Olympics and missed out on a medal. Milkha Singh, PT Usha and Dipa Karmakar. The women's hockey team added themselves to this list by finishing fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A fourth place finish has no medal at the Games but it is indeed a momentous achievement for a team which finished last at Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016.

Not to forget their initial form at Tokyo 2020. The Sjoerd Marijne-coached team lost their opening three matches and were all set for an early exit but they turned it around.

Two must-win games against Ireland and South Africa and the team defeated them to make it to the quarter-final. Then they faced one of the medal favourites Australia and Gurjit Kaur's only goal of the match sealed the win.

The team then pushed hard against Argentina but missed out on a spot in the final after narrowly losing 1-2. The similar gritty performance was also seen in the bronze medal match and after two quarters they were leading 3-2 but then Great Britain scored twice to clinch the medal.

A day prior, the men's team made history by winning the bronze after 41 years. The Rani Rampal-led side might not have a medal to show for their run but their feat is nothing short of historic.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter after India's loss against Great Britain:

