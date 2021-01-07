Tokyo Olympics 2020: With coronavirus spreading and Tokyo entering emergency, torches off display
The rapid spread of the virus in Japan is imperiling plans for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, which are to open on 23 July . The Paralympics begin on 24 August.
Tokyo: Japan is halting a public display of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic torches as new virus cases jump in the country and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga orders a state of emergency for Tokyo and the surrounding areas until next month.
Tokyo reported 2,447 new cases on Thursday. This is a jump of 850 cases — just over 50% — from the day before. Tokyo was reporting just a few hundred new cases a few months ago.
The rapid spread of the virus in Japan is imperiling plans for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, which are to open on 23 July . The Paralympics begin on 24 August.
The Olympics were postponed nine months ago because of the pandemic. A poll last month by Japanese broadcaster NHK showed 63% of 1,200 Japanese surveyed think the Games should be postponed again — or cancelled.
Japan has attributed about 3,500 deaths to COVID-19 , a moderate success rates in controlling the virus for a country of 125 million.
The Switzerland-base International Olympic Committee and local organisers have said the Games will not be postponed again and will be cancelled if they cannot be held this time.
Japan has invested at least $25 billion in preparing the Olympics, and the IOC depends on selling broadcast rights for almost three-quarters of its income.
The Olympics and Paralympics could involve more that 15,000 athletes entering Japan from 205 nations and territories, plus tens of thousands of officials, judges, administrators, VIPS, sponsors, media and broadcasters. It is not clear if fans will be permitted, or if fans from abroad will be allowed to enter Japan. Organisers have been vague and say those decisions will not be announced until spring.
In a statement, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said the exhibitions of the torches would be called off starting Thursday. The displays do not involve the Olympic flame. The Tokyo government said the postponements would continue through at least 29 January.
The state of emergency for Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures is in effect until the first week of February, which means other planned displays of the torches are likely to be postponed.
The torch relay carrying the Olympic flame is to begin on 25 March, and set to involve 10,000 runners across four months. The safety of this is being questioned. There was talk of cancelling the relay but that was short-lived with sponsors Toyota and Coca-Cola heavily involved in the torch relay promotion.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
ATP Tour hands Sam Querrey probation, suspended fine for Russian COVID-19 flight
ATP tour said it had completed an investigation into Sam Querrey's actions in October, when he departed Russia on a private plane rather than remaining in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.
Legendary Australian golfer Greg Norman in hospital with virus after father-son tourney
Norman's son, Greg Norman Jr., also said on social media that he and his wife, Michelle, have tested positive. The Normans played in the father-son PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, last weekend.
Australian golf legend Greg Norman quarantining at home in COVID-19 scare
On Friday, Norman had posted a photo of himself with medical equipment in the background, an NFL Pittsburgh Steelers mask over his lower face and the caption: "This sums it all up. My Christmas Day."