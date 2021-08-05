As Indian fans and viewers watched the nail-biting match on TV, there were two Hindi commentators from Sony Sports who were showcasing every Indian's feeling at that moment.

It was a proud moment for every Indian as the men's hockey team finally won India's first Olympic hockey medal after a long gap of 41 years. A dedicated and strong-willed hockey team rewrote history after defeating Germany by 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat match in Tokyo on Thursday.

Before this, India won an Olympic hockey medal during the 1980 Moscow Games. They had then beaten Spain 4-3 in a close encounter in the gold medal match.

As Indian fans and viewers watched the nail-biting match on TV, there were two Hindi commentators from Sony Sports who were showcasing every Indian's feeling at that moment.

The official Twitter handle for Sony Pictures Network shared a video where TV Hindi commentators Sunil Taneja and Siddharth Pandey are seen with joy and pride during the bronze-winning moments of India.

“Spoiler alert: Goosebumps Ahead! The Sony Sports commentary team in that historic moment was every single one of us in India and beyond! #HumHongeKamyab,” the tweet reads.

In the video, Sunil Taneja is heard saying “If this is a dream, then so be it.” While Siddharth Pandey, who is all so emotional at that moment says “Dream Big… Dream Big Sunil”. He further goes on saying that, “Our Indian hockey teams have a big dream this time, following which the men’s team have won the bronze medal but that does not end here; our women’s team will also be setting a new record by locking horns with Great Britain for their bronze medal too”.

Pandey is also seen wishing the women’s team good luck and hope that they too bring home the much-awaited medal.

As per the match, India went 0-1 and then 1-3 down after which they gave away two goals, before launching a comeback. During the match, goals from Rupinder Pal Singh, Hardik Singh, Simranjeet Singh, and Harmanpreet Singh were big moments for the Indian crowd.

Among the many players, Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh looked in an inspirational form. At a time when Germany had 13 penalty corners, Sreejesh guarded the post and gave way to only one.

Even Germany scored well through Timur Oruz, Niklas Wellen, Benedikt Furk, and Lukas Windfeder, but sadly had to go back without their customary medal.

For the unversed, the success of India's hockey teams in Tokyo completely relies on the support offered by Odisha. It is the only state to sponsor a national team.